"He heads to Dubai to discuss cricket" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United owner Avram Glazer 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has blasted his club's owner Avram Glazer following the American's meeting with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed.

Neville had seen his side falter in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, bowing out at the hands of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. He was in no mood to entertain pictures of Glazer discussing cricket with the chairman of the Dubai Sports Council just three days after United's latest setback.

Mansoor bin Mohammed @sheikhmansoor I met with Avram Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub. We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in Jan 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team & other teams I met with Avram Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub. We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in Jan 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team & other teams https://t.co/GNtmanePz9

Neville hit out at the picture posted on Twitter by Sheikh Mansoor and tweeted:

"He must have stopped off on his way to Manchester for those fans meetings they promised post ESL (European Super League)!"

He continued:

"United go out of the Champions League and he heads to Dubai to discuss cricket."

The much-maligned owners of Manchester United have overseen a troublesome time in charge of the thirteen-time Premier League champions. The Glazers had caused an uproar last season when they announced they would join the European Super League.

Neville was scathing in his analysis of the Glazers' push for ESL last year. He told Sky Sports following the announcement of the project (via Manchester Evening News):

"I’ve stayed quiet on the basis that it’s still Man United, I can still watch the lads play, I can be happy and I can be sad, I’m still watching football in this country. If they take dividends out, alright, it’s dividends, I can live with it slightly."

He added,

"What I can’t live with is attacking every single football fan in this country, they have stepped over the mark. They are scavengers and they need booting out of this football club and booting out of this country."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🎙• Gary Neville: “The owners need to sell the club, they’ve let the ground disintegrate, they’ve let the training ground disintegrate.. We are now a second class club in our country, this was the greatest club in the world, not just England” [tv2] 🎙• Gary Neville: “The owners need to sell the club, they’ve let the ground disintegrate, they’ve let the training ground disintegrate.. We are now a second class club in our country, this was the greatest club in the world, not just England” [tv2] #MUFC 🚨🎙• Gary Neville: “The owners need to sell the club, they’ve let the ground disintegrate, they’ve let the training ground disintegrate.. We are now a second class club in our country, this was the greatest club in the world, not just England” [tv2] #MUFC ✅

Glazers' tumultuous relationship with Manchester United fans

The much-maligned American owners purchased Manchester United in 2005. They faced a huge backlash from fans after loading £500 million of their own borrowings on the club to repay.

Amrane LOUDA @LoudaAmrane

#GlazersOut The only way to bring succes and stability for the club, is to protest. We can do it. The only way to bring succes and stability for the club, is to protest. We can do it.#GlazersOut https://t.co/1JtXK7RC0N

That set the stage for what would be a tumultuous relationship between the Glazers and the United faithful. In 2010, United fans’ anti-Green and Yellow Glazer campaigns began with the club falling into more debt.

It was later reported by the Guardian that the Glazers had drained out more than £1 billion in interests, costs, fees, and dividends since 2005. Still, the Glazers remained in charge and the protests against the family continued but many United fans realized that they were at Old Trafford to stay.

The Glazers, alongside chairman Ed Woodward, then attempted to take United into the money-grabbing European Super League last year. The club ultimately pulled out of the competition following fan protests.

