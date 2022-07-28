“He is the heart and soul of this team” – Jurgen Klopp rules out transfer of Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected the idea of offloading Roberto Firmino in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move away from Anfield but Klopp has stated the attacker's importance in the current squad.

Speaking to the press ahead of the FA Community Shield against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp said the following (via Liverpool Echo):

"Bobby is crucial for us, he is the heart and soul of this team. Everything looks really good. He is essential for us."

Judging by Jurgen Klopp's comments, it seems like the German has plans on how to use Firmino next season. The Brazil international is a unique breed of forward who links midfield with wide players to flourish in attack.

Roberto Firmino endured an injury-hit 2021-22 season. The forward only managed to make 35 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. The Brazilian, however, did manage to score 11 goals and provide five assists, including a hat-trick against Watford in a 5-0 win.

As things stand, Roberto Firmino has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club. There has been speculation regarding his future on Merseyside due to his contract situation.

Earlier this summer, the attacking trio of Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all had their contracts expiring in the summer of 2023. However, Salah has been given a new three-year contract while Sadio Mane signed for Bayern Munich.

Firmino's future, meanwhile, continues to remain uncertain. According to recent reports, Serie A giants Juventus have been touted as a potential destination for Firmino in a deal worth around €23 million.

It is understandable that Firmino is being linked with a move away from Anfield this summer. Liverpool have splashed the cash to sign 22-year-old Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The arrival of Nunez will surely see Firmino drop down the pecking order at the club.

When do Liverpool begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign?

Liverpool begin their 2022-23 Premier League season with an away game against newly promoted Fulham on August 6.

The Reds' first home game of the season will be played the very next week against Crystal Palace on August 15. Their third game of the season is against arch-rivals Manchester United on August 22 at Old Trafford.

