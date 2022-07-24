European giants present 'formal offer' to sign Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have presented an offer for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, according to Tutto Juve (via Sport Witness). The Old Lady have made an offer worth around €23 million for the Brazilian forward.

Firmino has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract, with no signs of an extension yet. The Reds could be tempted to offload their star forward this summer to get a transfer fee instead of seeing him leave for free next summer.

Juventus could be one of the possible destinations for Firmino if he decides to leave Anfield this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Bianconeri are even prepared to improve their offer to lure Liverpool into selling Firmino before the transfer deadline.

Last season, Firmino had expressed his desire to stay at Anfield. He was quoted as saying (via Sport Witness):

“I’m very happy here. I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles. And my will is to stay."

Firmino, though, has drastically fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp. The German largely preferred Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane as the centre-forward options last season.

The Reds have signed Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica for €75 million since then. He has come in as a replacement for Mane, who left Anfield to sign for Bayern Munich.

Moreover, Liverpool have also offered a new three-year contract to Mohamed Salah. Before the extension, Salah was in a similar situation to Firmino and had just one year remaining in his contract.

Firmino had an injury-ridden season last time around. The 30-year-old forward managed only 11 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across competitions. The Brazilian did manage a hat-trick against Watford in a 5-0 win in October.

Liverpool take on Red Bull Salzburg in pre-season friendly

The Reds will take on Red Bull Salzburg on July 27 in a pre-season friendly. This will be the second Red Bull-owned team they'll face this off-season.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured a 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in Germany on July 21, with new signing Darwin Nunez scoring four times

