“He helped me a lot” - Donnarumma reveals Marco Verratti’s role in decision to swap AC Milan for PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma completed a shocking move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window earlier this year. The Italian goalkeeper, fresh off winning the European championship, signed for the Paris-based club from his boyhood team AC Milan.

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti was an important factor behind Donnarumma’s decision to leave the Rossoneri for France. Veratti spoke to the goalkeeper about the club, convincing Donnarumma to move to Ligue 1.

"He deserves to join a top European club to have the ambition to win the Champions League. I'm happy to have Donnarumma as new team mate at PSG, he will help us a lot"

In an interview with PSGtv, the former AC Milan shot-stopper opened up on the role Veratti played in his move:

“I was with Marco in the national team, and he told me about the club, the city. He helped me a lot to make my choice. I am happy, as soon as I arrived the fans made a great impression on me, I am very happy to have chosen Paris.”

Since his arrival, Donnarumma has had to share the starting spot with Keylor Navas, and both goalkeepers have been impressive so far. Donnarumma will hope to be between the sticks for PSG in their upcoming Coupe de France clash with Feignies.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (22) insists his relationship with fellow PSG keeper Keylor Navas (34) is strong: "People speak indiscriminately... but Keylor and I are united, like the entire locker room. We are two very quiet and respectful boys."

I'm happy in Paris: PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy Training Session& Press Conference

Gianluigi Donnarumma made the headlines recently after reports emerged that the Italy international was unhappy with his restricted playing time at PSG. With Keylor Navas in top form, the former Milan ace has had to spend a considerable amount of time on the bench.

However, Donnarumma stressed that he is happy at PSG and is enjoying his time at the club:

“They welcomed me very well in a large group. We all feel good, I’m learning French quickly and the communication with my teammates is very important.

“I make myself understood very well. I’m happy in Paris, there hasn’t been any change and I’m fine with the team, with the club, with everyone here.

“The fans have welcomed me very well, I thank them so much and I promise that I will always give my best for this prestigious shirt, that deserves wins and respect.”

