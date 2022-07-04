"He helped me a lot" – Gabriel Jesus salutes Arsenal man who convinced him to make the switch to Emirates

Arsenal's latest signing Gabriel Jesus has heaped praise on his boss Mikel Arteta after making the switch to north London.

Speaking to the club's website, Jesus praised Arteta for the transfer, saying:

"We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project, and the future. I believe 100 percent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he's a very good guy and a very good coach as well."

Arteta and Jesus spent three years together at Manchester City, where the current Gunners boss was Pep Guardiola's assistant coach. Praising Arteta's management, Jesus added:

"He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He's a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something, he can teach me or the young players."

Jesus' move to the Emirates is reportedly worth £45 million and he will pen a five-year deal at the club. Unveiling the player at the club, the official statement read:

"Gabriel will wear the number 9 shirt and will join up with the Gunners squad for pre-season training soon."

The Brazilian scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists in 41 games for the Cityzens last season. He became Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer after Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner.

Arsenal have replaced Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gunners parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window earlier this year. He later joined Barcelona as a free agent, leaving the Gunners short of a regular striker.

Arteta's men finished the season with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up front. While the latter extended his stay at the club, Lacazette moved back to Ligue 1 after running down his contract at the club last month.

Signing Jesus has now allowed the Gunners to bring in a new number nine at the club, replacing the outgoing forwards.

Arsenal are developing a young squad at the club with players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Kieran Tierney forming the core of the team at the Emirates Stadium.

