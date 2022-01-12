"He hid the problems the team had" - Giorgio Chiellini suggests Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Manchester United compounded Juventus' woes

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini feels Cristiano Ronaldo helped paper over many of the cracks while he was at the club.

The Portuguese, who spent three years in Turin before a sensational return to Old Trafford last September, was criticized by some for having a negative impact on the side.

However, his former team-mate has suggested that it was quite the opposite, while also revealing that the Bianconeri weren't too happy with his departure.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Italian Super Cup clash with Inter Milan, he said:

"Cristiano hid the problems the team had. He was an important player. Having a top player like him in the team makes it easier to disguise the problems."

His departure has certainly had a huge impact on the Old Lady's league campaign. Juventus are languishing in fifth place with just 38 points from 21 games, trailing Inter Milan by 11 points despite playing a game more.

Goals have also been hard to come by, with the side averaging just 1.5 per game in Serie A, further evidence of how much Ronaldo kept everything together.

But without him, life has been difficult. Chiellini further said:

"I already expected a difficult season after Cristiano's departure, but we are practically the same team as last season, with Locatelli and Kean, but without Cristiano."

However, the Italian legend refuses to give up and feels Juventus still have a shot at titles. He added:

"If we work hard, we can achieve our goals, but we cannot feel inferior or let our mental energy run out, something we are no longer used to doing."

Juventus play Inter Milan at the San Siro for the 2022 Italian Super Cup tonight.

Ronaldo kept Juventus together and he wasn't a problem by any means

With the Bianconeri struggling to make a mark in Europe and even conceding the Scudetto in limp fashion last season, Ronaldo was heavily criticized.

But with the Serie A giants now becoming far worse without him, it's clear that the talismanic No.7 was not the problem. He kept things together for them.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



101 goals

22 assists



2x Serie A

2x Italian Super Cup

1x Italian Cup



🥇 Best Serie A player

🥇 Team of the year

🥇 Serie A top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus:101 goals22 assists2x Serie A2x Italian Super Cup1x Italian Cup🥇 Best Serie A player🥇 Team of the year🥇 Serie A top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus:⚽ 101 goals🎯 22 assists🏆 2x Serie A🏆 2x Italian Super Cup🏆 1x Italian Cup🥇 Best Serie A player🥇 Team of the year🥇 Serie A top scorer https://t.co/cqmpW6eulx

During three years at the club, the Portuguese ace managed 101 goals in 134 games, including 81 in the league from 91 games, many of which were crucial, match-saving strikes.

No player at the club came remotely close to matching that tally during this period and his departure has left a massive void in their attacking department that's hurting them.

