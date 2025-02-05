"He had been with me in the hospital all night, helping my family" - Pepe details moment involving Cristiano Ronaldo he 'will never forget'

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid and Portugal teammate Pepe has shared one of his fondest memories with the legendary forward. The defender has played with the legendary forward more than any other footballer, playing 28,097 minutes across 348 games.

In an interview shared today, the Portuguese legend's 40th birthday, the former defender detailed one of the heartwarming moments he shared with the forward. Speaking via noticiasa o minuto, Pepe said:

“I have a moment I will never forget. In the match against Valencia, I suffered a head injury. When I woke up, I discovered that Cristiano had been with me in the hospital all night, helping my family.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe together lifted Euro 2016, the UEFA Nations League, three LaLiga titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, two Copa del Reys, and three Supercopas de Espana.

"I'm so competitive that many times I forget what I've achieved as it gives me motivation to do more and be better every year" - Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about success

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he often forgets his previous accomplishments, which motivates him to achieve more. Many believe the Portuguese legend is the greatest player in the sport's history because of his achievements.

The Portuguese legend shared details about his mindset in a recent interview. As quoted by ESPN, the Al-Nassr forward said:

"I'm so competitive that many times I forget what I've achieved as it gives me motivation to do more and be better every year. I think that is the difference with others. Somebody else in my position would have left football 10 years ago. I continue with that passion. I'm different."

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prolific player in professional football, with 923 goals over two decades. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times and represented football institutions like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United. The 40-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr.

