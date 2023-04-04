"He can't be human" - When Jude Bellingham emphatically settled Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham recently shared his two cents on the eternal Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate.

When quizzed about his pick between the duo, Bellingham initially said Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's name. He then went on to explain why he prefers Messi over Ronaldo.

The midfield sensation said:

"Messi for me. He has a good mix of numbers and the watch factor. You just watch him and think 'How does he do that?' Every time I watch him, he does something and I think 'he can't be human.'"

Fans are often split in their opinion on the debate. While Lionel Messi is a player with excellent dribbling skills, supreme vision, and passing range, Cristiano Ronaldo is a combination of skills, strength, and unreal technicality.

While the opinion of who is better differs from man to man, there is no denying the fact that both are two of the greatest players ever to grace the sport. They have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them, winning almost every trophy available.

Lionel Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. However, his contract will expire in the summer and instead of penning a new deal, the Argentine looks to be on his way out of the club.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a part of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 games since joining the club as a free agent in December 2022.

Kylian Mbappe is often considered Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's heir

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's achievements in the game, it's hard to imagine a player who could replicate them in the near future.

Kylian Mbappe, though, is often touted as a player who could potentially carry on the legacy. Former PSG midfielder Daniel Bravo recently tipped the Frenchman to carry the baton to the next generation. Bravo told Telefoot:

“He is so intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve. So we don’t know where he can go. For me, he is the heir to Messi-Ronaldo. Today, for me, he is the best player in the world. He makes his partners better. He gives strength to the team. It scares the opponent, who is forced to retreat a little more.”

Lionel Messi is closing in on 36 years of age and Cristiano Ronaldo is already 38. Hence, Mbappe might come into the limelight as the next superstar in football sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes