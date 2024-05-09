"He is very humble, very calm" - Al-Nassr star on his relationship with club captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca has spoken about his relationship with club captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazil international described his current time as the best moment of his career and revealed that playing alongside Ronaldo was his dream.

Talisca has scored 25 goals and registered four assists in 25 games across competitions for the Saudi club this season, with a goal contribution rate of 1.16 per game. However, he picked up a thigh injury in March, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"My relationship with him is very calm, he is very humble, very calm. On the field we have a very good relationship, everyone seeks their own objective, which is to help the club, score goals, and help with victories. Super calm relationship. Playing with him for us young people, who have seen his entire history at Real Madrid, is something very good," Anderson Talisca revealed about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo," Talisca said via A Bola.

Talisca also stated that he is close with Ronaldo, Alex Telles, and Otavio in the dressing room as they speak the same language.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League table, 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo might not play in Al-Nassr's match against Al Al Akhdoud

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a challenging season for Al-Nassr despite his exceptional goalscoring form. The Portuguese talisman has suffered minor injuries throughout the season that have made him miss matches.

Recent reports state that Ronaldo could miss his side's next league match against Al Akhdoud. Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al Osaimi revealed that the possibility of Ronaldo's participation in Thursday's (May 9) match is yet to be decided. However, the good news is that the Real Madrid legend was satisfied with his latest gym session.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo suffered a calf injury which caused Al-Nassr to cancel their China Tour and Riyadh Season Cup match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

However, the injuries haven't stopped the Portuguese forward from banging in goals. In 40 games across competitions this season, Ronaldo has scored 41 goals and set up 12 more.