"He has a hunger to improve" - Rodri reveals quality Erling Haaland shares with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claims that his teammate Erling Haaland shares the same drive to improve as superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He went on to say that given the Norwegian star's age, he could still become much better.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Rodri said:

"At the beginning, I noticed he was very anxious," the City enforcer said. "He understood that we were a different team and he knew that he wasn’t going to be involved [in the play] so much, that he should wait for the moment to finish. These are things that you have to adapt and learn. Now he is much more positive. He says: ‘Rodri, control of the game, control of the game. Forget about me’. That’s understanding the team. He’s improved a lot in coming to receive and in going into the space."

"We can’t forget that he’s a 22/23-year-old with the inquisitiveness that comes with someone at his age. He’s really kind, really cheerful, he speaks about everything, he’s just a brilliant guy. And above all, he has a hunger to improve, to always be ready. In that sense, he reminds me of Cristiano and Messi."

Since his arrival in England, Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City. He broke the Premier League record for most goals in a campaign in his debut season (36).

He had an excellent 2023 campaign, scoring 50 goals (in 60 games), finishing just behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (54 in 59 games), Harry Kane (52 in 57 games) and Kylian Mbappe (52 in 53 games).

Referee reveals key mentality difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Honduran referee Said Martinez has opened up on how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo approach the game differently. Speaking to Honduran outlet Diario Diez, Martinez suggested that while the Argentine was a calm presence, the Portuguese superstar showed his emotions more.

He said:

"With Messi, we shook hands before the game. I welcomed him and he thanked me. At the end of the game, I also remember that when everyone was chanting his name, he went to shake my hand, I will always remember that."

"With Cristiano, my anecdote is him complaining to me, confronting me, because I disallowed two of his goals. He didn't even trust the VAR," he added.

Messi and Ronaldo enjoyed a great rivalry in their stints in Spain, playing for heated rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. They have faced off 36 times against each other, with the Argentine star holding the edge with 16 wins to 11 losses.

They have now ended their stints in Europe, moving to new clubs. Messi left Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain to join MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. Ronaldo, meanwhile, reached a mutual contract termination with Manchester United and joined Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr in December 2022.