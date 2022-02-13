"He hurt his ligaments badly" - Thomas Tuchel provides worrying fitness update on Chelsea star after Palmeiras win 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided a grim assessment of Mason Mount's injury. The midfielder came off just half an hour into their Club World Cup final win against Palmeiras on Saturday.

He had also missed the semi-final clash with Al Hilal because of a similar issue. During the trophy celebrations, the 23-year-old was seen with his right foot bandaged, sparking injury concerns.

In a video shared by teammate Ben Chilwell, Mount was seen limping away. The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson also spotted the Englishman leaving the stadium on crutches, meaning Mount could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Tuchel said Mount's ankle injury was 'stiff', 'painful' and 'didn't feel good, adding: "They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly." #CFC Tuchel said Mount's ankle injury was 'stiff', 'painful' and 'didn't feel good, adding: "They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly." #CFC

In his post-match interview, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel provided a worrying assessment of Mount's situation. He said that the player hurt his ligaments, and was in pain. He said:

“He was injured. An opponent fell on his ankle, and he hurt his ligaments badly. So, we have to see. He came straight to me, and said that it felt very stiff and painful, and he didn’t know if he could continue. So we had to make the decision.”

Mount has boasted a terrific fitness record since breaking into the Blues' first team in 2019, missing only four games because of injury. That's remarkable, considering he has played 141 games for them in the last two and a half years. The Blues faithful will hope Mount's injury isn't too serious and he's back in action soon.

Chelsea dealt a huge blow ahead of key fixtures ahead

The extent of Mason Mount's injury hasn't been determined yet, but he's likely to miss the next few games, which is a blow to Chelsea.

The Blues are set to play Crystal Palace and Leicester City in their next two league outings. Interspersed between those fixtures is an all-important Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie with Lille.

On 27 February, there's the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, making it a very challenging and hectic period for Tuchel's side.

Without Mount, Chelsea will have their task cut out, as he has been a key figure in their squad once again this season. Mount has bagged seven goals and eight assists in all competitions.

