"He has no idea of what he is saying" - Ex-Argentina World Cup-winning manager slams Kylian Mbappe for his comments on South American teams 

Former World Cup-winning manager Cesar Luis Menotti has slammed Kylian Mbappe for his recent comments on the level of competition in South American football.

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar was asked why he believes no COMNEBOL side has won the tournament since 2002, to which he replied to TNT Sports Brasil (as per The Mirror):

"Argentina haven't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup.

"In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe. That's why if you look at the last World Cups it's always the Europeans that win."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Federico Valverde’s response to Mbappe: “There are good national teams in Europe, but I also think there are very good national teams in América. Argentina showed it against Italy by playing a great game and showing that América is present.” Federico Valverde’s response to Mbappe: “There are good national teams in Europe, but I also think there are very good national teams in América. Argentina showed it against Italy by playing a great game and showing that América is present.” @UruguayanHeroes ❗️Federico Valverde’s response to Mbappe: “There are good national teams in Europe, but I also think there are very good national teams in América. Argentina showed it against Italy by playing a great game and showing that América is present.” @UruguayanHeroes 🗣🇺🇾 https://t.co/pm68YnTJCG

Menotti, who guided Argentina to their first triumph in their 1978 home tournament, has taken issue with the 23-year-old's comments.

The former national team boss described Mbappe as "disrespectful" as he told Super Miter Deportivo (as quoted by Radio Mitre):

"You have to be disrespectful… I would like you to come play here at the Chacarita field.

"You have to go to the Boca, from River, from Independiente, from Racing, he has no idea of what he is saying."

The 83-year-old went on to claim:

"Any top-level player from Argentina can play at the top level in Europe, but I don't know if any top-level player from Italy can play in the Boca's first, that leaves me with more doubts.

"It is much easier to play at Real Madrid than at Boca."

The Football Arena @thefootyarena Mbappe: "Argentina hasn't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup, In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe." Mbappe: "Argentina hasn't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup, In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe." https://t.co/IRCR7EfBC0

Lionel Messi speaks on Argentina's chances in this year's FIFA World Cup

The South American giants are chasing their first World Cup triumph since Diego Maradona led his side to the trophy in 1986.

Having reached the final in 2014, Argentina endured a poor campaign four years later, as they were dumped out by France in the second round.

When asked about his side's chances this year, Lionel Messi told TyC Sports (as per Mundo Deportivo):

"Argentina can compete with anyone.

"I am not saying that we are the big favourite to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa America is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the horizon. I feel comfortable when we get together with the national team, everything flows. We all know what our role is and what we have to do."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be competing in his fifth tournament, but has yet to score in a knockout encounter.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer World Cup winning coach with Argentina, César Luis Menotti: "All of the World Cups have belonged to Messi. I think this World Cup could belong to the team Messi plays for. Today, he is supported by an idea." This via @SuperMitre World Cup winning coach with Argentina, César Luis Menotti: "All of the World Cups have belonged to Messi. I think this World Cup could belong to the team Messi plays for. Today, he is supported by an idea." This via @SuperMitre. https://t.co/wF3FsWsoag

