“He would be the ideal coach for PSG” - Jose Mourinho's ex-assistant believes former Chelsea boss would be perfect for Parisians

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been touted to become the new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager next season. The Parisians have failed to hit the heights expected under Christophe Galtier this campaign.

While they're atop Ligue 1, the Parisians were eliminated early in the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France. There have been reports that the Ligue 1 giants are looking to appoint Mourinho as their new manager.

The Portuguese's former assistant Jose Morais reckons Mourinho would be an ideal fit for the French club, telling Maisfutebol:

“He would be the ideal coach for PSG. It can help owners get what they’re looking for: winning the UCL after so long. He can handle this locker room because the quality is already there.”

Morais worked under Mourinho at Chelsea and Real Madrid. He has also managed the likes of Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has managed high-profile teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan during his legendary managerial career. Hence, it's understandable why the Parisians are keeping an eye on the Portuguese tactician. The final decision, though, will be taken by the sporting director Luis Campos.

How Jose Mourinho reacted to PSG links?

Jose Mourinho is contracted with AS Roma till the end of the 2023-24 season. However, there have been reports about the Portuguese taking over at the Parisians next season.

Mourinho was recently asked about if he has been contacted by the French club to take over as their new boss. He provided a hilarious response (via Sky Italia):

"An interest from PSG? If they're looking for me, they didn't find me because they haven't talked to me (laughs)!"

Mourinho took charge of AS Roma in 2021, succeeding Paulo Fonseca. He has since been in charge of them for 104 games, guiding them to 54 wins. The Portuguese led Roma to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season.

