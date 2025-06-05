“He has no identity” - Paul Parker tells ‘lost boy’ at Manchester United to find new club this summer

Paul Parker has urged Mason Mount to leave Manchester United. The former player believes that the midfielder is 'lost' at Old Trafford and needs to figure things out.

Speaking to AceOdds, Parker said that Mount has no identity and nobody knows what he is good at on the pitch. He believes that it is ideal for him to leave Manchester United, as he only gets chances when other players need rest.

He said:

"I’ve said it before, but I just can't ever see him having a key role at Manchester United. He has no standout qualities and now we’re really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go. He's played a bit because other players have been rested and yes, he’s scored, but I haven’t seen anything more from him. He’s clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club."

"I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he's actually good at and I don't even think he knows himself. He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won't succeed at a new club either."

Manchester United signed Mason Mount for £55 million plus £5 million from Chelsea in 2023. He has played 46 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 4 times and assisting once.

Paul Parker previously slammed Mason Mount as 'one of the worst signings' by Manchester United

Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and called Mason Mount one of the worst signings ever. He claimed that Chelsea were more than happy to let him leave and Manchester United made the mistake of signing him. He said:

“Mason Mount is one of the worst signings ever. Like, in the history of football. It is literally a catastrophe. He is a disaster and he was that in Chelsea as well, so I can't get my head around why Man United decided to bring him in.”

“I have always said that I don't know what his best position is. I don't know what he is good at, and even worse I don't think he knows either. Of course, it is a shame for him that he is always injured, but… Is he really injured? I don't know, but it seems like he very easily get in a shape where he can't or doesn't want to play football.”

Mason Mount played 195 matches for Chelsea's first team after playing over 50 matches for their youth side. He scored 33 times for the Blues in the first team and assisted 37 - including one in the UEFA Champions League 2021 final.

