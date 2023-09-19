"He is an idol for the vast majority" - Argentina World Cup winner lauds 'different' Lionel Messi, calls him the 'greatest in history'

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina has hailed his captain Lionel Messi as being an idol for many people in the country, especially the younger population.

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. He has won laurels galore for club and country and has scored over 800 goals.

Most of his club success came at Barcelona - 10 La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles, among others. Messi broke his international trophy duck with La Albiceleste by winning Copa America.

A little over a year later, they won the Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The latter success marked Argentina's third triumph in the competition and first in 36 years.

Expectedly, Messi led his team from the front as he added the World Cup to his vast collection of trophies. Molina was all praise for his inspirational captain, as he said (via El Mundo):

“He is a different player. He is our captain in the national team and, as I tell you, he is an idol for the vast majority, since there are many young people who have seen him play and having him there with us, being able to have won the World Cup with him ... is the best. He is the greatest in history.”

Messi is Argentina's all-time top scorer (104 goals) and assist-provider (56), from 176 games, across competitions.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi enjoyed a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign for Argentina. He scored in all but one of their seven games in their victorious campaign, including all four knockout rounds.

The 36-year-old scored in the 2-1 upset defeat to Saudi Arabia and contributed a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Mexico. Messi drew a blank in the 2-0 win over Poland as La Albiceleste qualified for the knockouts as group winners, where their captain was again on song.

In the Round of 16, Messi scored in the 2-1 win over Australia before bagging a goal and an assist in the quarterfinal win over the Netherlands on penalties. The 36-year-old again starred with a goal and an assist as the Albiceleste saw off 2018 finalists Croatia 3-0 in the last four.

Lionel Messi reserved his best for the game that mattered most. He scored a brace and also converted his penalty in the shootout in the final. This led to Argentina dethroning defending champions France after a pulsating 3-3 draw following extra time.