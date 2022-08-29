"He immediately ticks the boxes" - Robert Green names Chelsea star who could benefit from Wesley Fofana's Stamford Bridge arrival

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Robert Green has said that Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana's arrival at Stamford Bridge would help unlock Chelsea right-back Reece James' offensive potential.

Since the exit of Antonio Rudiger and Antonio Christensen earlier in the summer, the Blues have been in the market for a reliable centre-back. The club roped in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli earlier this summer and are now closing in on Fofana.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £70 million with Leicester for Fofana. The report also adds that the 21-year-old centre-back has travelled to the United States for his medical ahead of finalising his six-year deal in London.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Green shared his two cents on how Fofana could help the west London outfit on two fronts. He said:

"(Chelsea) are playing catch-up and have to pay the money. They will get a great player. He immediately ticks the boxes and is also one for the future."

He continued:

"Reece James' quality is on the ball. Wesley Fofana ticks a box for the centre-half position but also strengthens elsewhere as James can go forward."

James, who registered 16 goal contributions in 39 games across competitions last season, has recently been deployed as a right-sided centre-back by manager Thomas Tuchel. He is expected to shift to his natural right wing-back position after Fofana's arrival.

Fofana joined the Foxes from Saint-Etienne for £36.5 million in the summer of 2020 and has made 52 appearances across competitions for them. He registered only 1068 minutes of action last season owing to a long-term fibula fracture.

The Blues have made six major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £180 million.

Chelsea, who have seven points from four Premier League games, will next travel to Southampton on Tuesday (August 30).

Chelsea eyeing Wilfried Zaha move

Speaking on GiveMeSport, journalist Simon Phillips claimed that the Blues are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in the ongoing transfer window. He said:

"Zaha is definitely on the list, and he's a player that they have spoken about internally. (Thomas) Tuchel likes him, and he will be more attainable in the sense of a fee because he's only got one year left on his contract."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea will look to sign Wilfried Zaha if they fail to complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer.

#CPFC #CFC Chelsea will look to sign Wilfried Zaha if they fail to complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer. 🚨Chelsea will look to sign Wilfried Zaha if they fail to complete the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer.🇨🇮 🔴 #CPFC 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/Hp81KDMobJ

Zaha has registered 86 goals and 73 assists in 433 appearances for Crystal Palace across competitions. The 29-year-old has started the new season on a positive note, scoring three goals in as many games.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav