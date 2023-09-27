"He was immense", "I wasn't familiar with your game" - Chelsea fans in awe of 25-year-old star's performance in 1-0 win over Brighton

Chelsea have advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup, securing a narrow 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday (September 27).

While fans were pleased with Nicolas Jackson, who scored the lone goal, many of them were quite impressed with full-back Marc Cucurella, who stood out with his defensive qualities.

Despite Brighton creating greater chances in the first half, neither side broke the deadlock. Joao Pedro's attempt landed on top of the net, while Ansu Fati's shot for Brighton was masterfully saved.

The breakthrough eventually came five minutes into the second half when Jackson netted the lone goal, rolling the ball effortlessly into the bottom left corner. The Blues' attempt to double their lead was nullified by an offside flag. Meanwhile, Brighton's March nearly leveled the scores but was thwarted by an exceptional save from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

However, it was Marc Cucurella who emerged as the unexpected hero for fans. The 25-year-old Spaniard played the full game, making an impressive nine tackles, the most by a Blues player.

Furthermore, Cucurella's defensive brilliance didn't end there. He also executed two interceptions and made three crucial recoveries to help maintain the Blues' slender advantage.

The Bridge faithful didn't hesitate to express their awe and admiration for Cucurella on X (previously called Twitter). One tweeted:

Arsenal icon David Seaman cheers potential Mauricio Pochettino exit from Chelsea

Former Arsenal shot-stopper David Seaman has voiced his contentment at the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino being relieved of his managerial duties at Chelsea.

Pochettino, who assumed the role of head coach at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, has struggled to make a significant impact. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager has led the Blues to only one win in their opening six Premier League games.

This lackluster performance has cast a shadow over his tenure, fueling speculations about his job security. There have since been suggestions that the Argentine tactician is on the brink of an untimely exit.

Despite the mounting pressure on Pochettino, Seaman remains an ardent supporter of the Argentine coach. He went on to elaborate that Pochettino's potential exit would be a boon for him as an Arsenal fan, as it would likely result in a weakened Blues squad. On his podcast (via Daily Post), Seaman said:

“Aston Villa beat Chelsea, and there was a lot of talk about Pochettino getting sacked.

"It’s not Pochettino (who is the problem). If they get rid of him, I will be well happy, because Chelsea will be right out of it. The longer he stays, the better they will get. There is no doubt about that.”

As the Blues grapple with their subpar start to the season, the speculation around Pochettino's future will intensify. It remains to be seen whether he will be given the time to turn the tide.