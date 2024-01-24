"He is so important for us" - Ben Chilwell praises 'top' Chelsea star after 6-1 win over Middlesbrough

Ben Chilwell heaped praise on Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer after their 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday, January 23. The Blues vice-captain stated that the new signing is a top player and wants him to keep the form going.

Speaking to the club's official website, Chilwell claimed that Palmer seems nonchalant on the pitch but cares a lot about the club. He added that the youngster has started off well at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"He's top. He's so chilled on and off the pitch. You can see when he scores, obviously he cares, but it's so nonchalant. It doesn't faze him. He's a top guy and a top player. It's important now that he continues this. He has started, in the first half of the season, brilliantly and he is so important for us, so it's important he continues like that for the rest of the season. We have some massive games coming up, and hopefully, he can keep it going."

Palmer scored twice in Chelsea's 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg. The Blues will face Liverpool, who beat Fulham in the other semifinal, in the final in February.

Manchester United legends praise Chelsea star after Middlesbrough win

Middlesbrough manager and former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was full of praise for the Chelsea midfielder after his side's loss at Stamford Bridge. He claimed that the youngster was a 'real talent' and stated that he was down to earth despite his excellent start to life at the west London club. He said (via The Mirror):

"He is a real talent. Nice lad as well. Down to earth and you can see when you come up against him he will go on to have a great career. It's not nice when you are on the end of it but we can appreciate and respect how good he is."

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville was also in awe of Palmer and said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He is always a great watch. So smooth and silky. Creates chances, scores goals, tonight as well. He is really good on the eye."

Cole Palmer has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Chelsea and Manchester City this season. The Blues paid £40 million to sign the England star with another £2.5 million in add-ons from the Cityzens last summer.