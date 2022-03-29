"He has been as impressive as anyone in the game" - Pat Nevin praises 22-year-old Chelsea star

Kai Havertz has been a standout performer for Chelsea in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

Former Blues winger Pat Nevin has singled out the German superstar for praise, hailing his brilliant run in front of goal as well as his intelligence. The Scotsman wrote about Havertz, in his column posted on Chelsea's official website:

"Certainly, a good number of players have stepped up to the plate when needed, and maybe none more so than Kai Havertz. His goals in this period have been crucial. On top of that, when he has been interviewed, he has generally shown great intelligence and emotional understanding of the delicacy of the situations."

He continued:

"When you consider how difficult this can be, with so many understandably angry people ready to jump on any misplaced word, he has been as impressive as anyone in the game."

In addition to running riot with the Blues, Havertz is also doing a brilliant job with the German national team. The attacker scored for his nation in their 2-0 win over Israel last week, earning praise from Nevin, who said:

"You have to add on top of this his recent record with his national team as well. When he plays, he usually scores as he did against Israel along with Timo Werner who added the other. This is an incredible German side to muscle your way into, but he has become integral to it."

Newin continued:

"Even so, I will not be disappointed if he gets a rest for the game against the Netherlands tonight. We could do with a fresh Kai for our next run of games."

Kai Havertz's numbers for Chelsea this season

The German has raised his level of performance to incredible heights recently.

The 22-year-old has come through for Thomas Tuchel's men in recent months, making the difference in front of goal with decisive performances. Havertz has made 35 appearances across competitions this season, recording 11 goals and five assists.

That includes eight goals since the turn of the year. The Blues will hope he continues his fine form as they approach the final stretch of the campaign, competing for three titles.

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final on April 17. The holders will take on Real Madrid in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. The first leg is at Stamford Bridge on April 6, with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu six days later.

In the Premier League, the Blues are still matematically in the title race. Currently third in the standings, they trail leaders Manchester City by 11 points, albeit with a game in hand, with ten matches to go.

