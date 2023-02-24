"He has been impressive" - Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet urges club to break the bank and sign £100m player

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has urged the Blues to permanently sign £100 million rated Joao Felix.

The Portuguese forward is currently on loan at the west London club from Atletico Madrid. The attacker has already impressed with his performances and recently scored a goal in their 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

While Felix's talent has been evident since his days at Benfica, the attacker didn't flourish like many expected him to at Atletico. He joined the Spanish club for over €105 million in 2019 and scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games.

His performances for the Blues, however, have been impressive.

TLV @TheLampardView



He's here to stay João Félix: “I was at Atlético Madrid for three and a half years and didn't have a chant. Here [at Chelsea], in the first game, I already had one.”He's here to stay João Félix: “I was at Atlético Madrid for three and a half years and didn't have a chant. Here [at Chelsea], in the first game, I already had one.”He's here to stay 💙 https://t.co/Pfk45m4gIv

Poyet has urged his former club to sign the Portuguese winger on a permanent deal. Speaking to Betting Sites. Poyet said:

“I knew a lot about Joao Felix when he went to Atletico Madrid and I thought he would be a spectacular addition to La Liga. It doesn’t matter how good you are, you’re playing in a team and a team needs to play a certain way for you to take advantage of that."

He added:

"So for whatever reason, he didn’t step up at Atletico Madrid for long periods. He would have good games, but he was inconsistent. Probably, it was not the style to suit his game."

He further added that Chelsea should break the bank and get Felix in their ranks on a permanent basis:

“I think now the position he is playing at Chelsea, and the impact he has made, he has been impressive. He has been the player that I knew and I am pleased for him because it is always better for a player to find a way of showing his potential and how good he is. I’m happy for him personally, because he deserves that.”

Felix's loan deal is set to expire at the end of June.

Chelsea are set to return to action against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea made the most of the January transfer window, spending around £250 million. Players like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, and more joined the club on a permanent basis.

Despite their spending spree, the Blues have failed to find their form, winning none of their last five matches. They lost their most recent Premier League game at home against bottom-placed Southampton.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



“I’ve been under pressure here for four months”.



@footballdaily Graham Potter on Chelsea board: “It’s always been support. I’ve spoke to them and it’s the same as it’s always been”.🤝🏻 #CFC “I’ve been under pressure here for four months”. Graham Potter on Chelsea board: “It’s always been support. I’ve spoke to them and it’s the same as it’s always been”. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFC“I’ve been under pressure here for four months”.@footballdaily 🎥 https://t.co/TbHuUTJGQZ

Potter's side will return to action on February 26 as they take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an away clash. Spurs are currently fourth in the league with 42 points on the board from 24 matches.

Poll : 0 votes