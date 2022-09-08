“He improves players” - Paul Merson says Manchester United should’ve appointed Chelsea-bound Graham Potter ahead of Ten Hag

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Manchester United should have appointed Chelsea-bound Graham Potter as manager ahead of Erik ten Hag.

Potter is set to succeed Thomas Tuchel as the new Chelsea boss just a day removed from the German's sacking.

The English coach's stock has risen at Brighton & Hove Albion where he has overseen a hugely impressive start to the season.

The Seagulls have managed four wins, one draw and one defeat, including a season-opening 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

They sit in fourth, above both the Blues and the Red Devils, but Potter appears to be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

However, Merson has suggested that Manchester United should have been the ones appointing Graham before they went with Ten Hag this past April.

He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I like Potter. I think he is a good manager. Apart from Manchester City, the best team I saw at Stamford Bridge last season was Brighton. They were unbelievable. Potter makes teams better. He improves players."

He continued:

"But is that the job at Chelsea? I think he could have got the Man United job. There are more youngsters at Man United and it needs a bit of rebuilding. What needs rebuilding at Chelsea? Every player is a £50m player."

Merson added:

"Potter would find players and make them better. He is a project manager. Give him five years and he will rip it up. That is not Chelsea’s philosophy."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho

Arsene Wenger

Rafa Benitez

Erik ten Hag



Graham Potter already has wins over some big coaches Jurgen KloppPep GuardiolaJose MourinhoArsene WengerRafa BenitezErik ten HagGraham Potter already has wins over some big coaches ✅ Jurgen Klopp✅ Pep Guardiola✅ Jose Mourinho✅ Arsene Wenger✅ Rafa Benitez✅ Erik ten Hag😎 Graham Potter already has wins over some big coaches https://t.co/veKoo2hSmH

Potter may suit Chelsea whilst Ten Hag is proving to be the right man for Manchester United

Ten Hag has overseen a dramatic turnaround

The tide has turned at Manchester United under Ten Hag after two demoralizing defeats to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season.

The pressure was immediately on the Dutch tactician but the Red Devils came out at the other end with four wins on the trot.

How the former Ajax coach will use youth at United remains to be seen.

However, judging by his work at the Johan Cruyff Arena, it does bode well for the academy players at Carrington.

Ten Hag is acrredited with the development of the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Mathias de Ligt and Antony.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Brighton boss Graham Potter says he really enjoyed Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side that reached the 🗣 “An exciting appointment.”Brighton boss Graham Potter says he really enjoyed Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side that reached the #UCL semi-final a few years back. 🗣 “An exciting appointment.”Brighton boss Graham Potter says he really enjoyed Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side that reached the #UCL semi-final a few years back. https://t.co/jT9aF36DnS

Meanwhile, Potter has had similar success, albeit not at the stature of Ajax with Brighton. The Seagulls get their recruitment right.

They signed Marc Cucurella for £16.2 million and sold him to Potter's potential new club for £58.7 million.

Brighton also bought Yves Bissouma for £15.1 million and sold him to Tottenham Hotspur for £26.3 million.

Chelsea have had an astounding summer transfer window of which they have spent £253.79 million on an influx of talent.

With Potter expected to bring over the recruitment staff that had success at the Amex Stadium, the west London club may be paying a little less in the future.

