"He has been improving" - Pundit urges Manchester United to extend 25-year-old star's contract

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor recently urged Manchester United to secure the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka by triggering a one-year extension in his contract. According to Agbonlahor, this decision will prove to be immensely beneficial for the Red Devils.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Agbonlahor asserted that Wan-Bissaka has the potential to become one of the best defenders in world football, urging the club to recognize and extend his contract.

Gabriel Agbonlahor reckoned that while Wan-Bissaka may not emulate the attacking prowess of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, he possesses the defensive capabilities to challenge the best in the world.

The pundit further highlighted the improvements the 25-year-old has made in his attacking game, positioning him as a well-rounded right-back capable of contributing to Manchester United's offensive play.

“He has been improving," he said. "He’s never going to be a Trent Alexander-Arnold but he can get to the level of a Kyle Walker where you’re good enough on the attacking front which is enough, and you can see that he has been improving on this side of his game.''

Aaron Wan-Bissaka showcased impressive form in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, earning him starts in all three of the team's pre-season games against Leeds United, Lyon, and Arsenal.

With 34 appearances in all competitions last season, Wan-Bissaka has proved his worth, earning the trust of head coach Erik ten Hag.

By extending his contract, Manchester United could ensure they keep hold of a player who, in Gabriel Agbonlahor's opinion, possesses the potential to reach Kyle Walker's level of importance to Manchester City.

As the discussions about a new deal continue at Old Trafford, it is evident that Aaron Wan-Bissaka's trajectory is on an upward curve. The player's commitment to improving both defensively and offensively, coupled with the endorsement from a seasoned pundit, signals a bright future for the talented right-back.

Manchester United fans are delighted as Aaron Wan-Bissaka excels under Erik ten Hag's management

Manchester United fans are thrilled as Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to impress under the management of Erik ten Hag. The 25-year-old right-back has undergone a remarkable transformation and has shown glimpses of it in United's pre-season tour, ahead of the new season.

In recent tweets, fans have highlighted Wan-Bissaka's composed and steady demeanor on the field, regardless of the situation. His newfound form under the Dutch manager's guidance has been a source of joy for the Red Devils faithful, who have witnessed a more cultured and confident version of their right-back.

With Ten Hag at the helm at Manchester United, the stage is set for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to flourish even more, and fans eagerly anticipate the young defender's progress. As he continues to develop his game, the fans' expectations have risen even further ahead of the new season.

Here are some of the Manchester United fan reactions:

Michelle MUFC @mlhart12 @ManUtdMania_ He’s just steady too. Same look and demeanor regardless. Glad he’s found this form under ETH.

Paris_20Times @Paris_20Times @ManUtdMania_ It's nice to see him developing his game. He looks more cultured in possession. Playing like a footballer and not just as typical RB

Izegkoviski @sen_izeg @ManUtdMania_ He’s been unbelievable since last season.