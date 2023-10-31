"He indirectly called him finished" - Fans react as Lionel Messi makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry after winning 8th Ballon d'Or

A section of fans believe that 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi indirectly called Cristiano Ronaldo finished after the former addressed his rivalry with the Portugal icon.

Lionel Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris last night (October 30). The 36-year-old edged Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for the prestigious award due to his exceptional feats during the 2022-23 season, including winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Ligue 1 title.

In being crowned the victor, the Argentine ace solidified his claim to being the greatest footballer of all time. He has now won eight Ballons d'Or, the most in football history.

On the other hand, his long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo has won five and wasn't nominated for the 2023 Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2004. Lionel Messi was asked about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he thought the competition was over. He gave an honest response and said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“It was an epic competition between brackets. Athletically, he was very good and I think we benefited from each other because we are both very competitive and he also always wants to win over everyone and everything. I think it was a very beautiful period for us and for those who love football in general."

He added:

"What we have done all this time is very appreciable because as they say it is easy to reach the top but difficult to stay. We stayed at the top for ten or fifteen years, I'm not sure how many, and it was very difficult. It was very difficult to continue at this level and I think it was a great thing and a beautiful memory for everyone who enjoys football.”

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) with one posting:

"He indirectly called Ronaldo finished."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will no longer be able to win the Ballon d'Or from 2024: Reports

According to a report from Sporting News, Ronaldo and Messi will no longer be eligible to win the Ballon d'Or from 2024 onwards unless they return to playing football in Europe.

Both superstars have been the subject of the GOAT debate for over a decade, winning a total of 13 Ballons d'Or between them as they dominated European football.

However, Lionel Messi opted to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent to join Inter Miami over the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo also joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr earlier this year in January.

While both icons have flourished in their respective leagues, they will reportedly no longer be considered for the Ballon d'Or. This is because France Football only gives the award to players who play for European-based clubs.