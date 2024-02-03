"He was an inspiration" - New Juventus signing names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol growing up

On-loan Juventus midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, who arrived from Southampton last month, has said that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol as he grew up in his native Argentina.

Alcaraz, 21, has joined the Bianconeri on loan for the season after arriving at the Saints in the summer of 2022, contributing eight goals and five assists in 47 games across competitions. That includes four goals and three assists in 26 games this term for the Championship side.

The Argentine said (as per Get Italian Football News) about Ronaldo being his inspiration while he was younger:

“As a child I always really liked Cristiano Ronaldo. He was an inspiration for me and for everyone. "

The versatile Argentine, growing up at Racing, can play in both wide and central midfield.

Juventus are in the midst of a solid season, trailing Serie A leaders Inter Milan by a point but have played a game more. Massimiliano Allegri's team have gone 19 games unbeaten across competitions, winning 15, since a 4-2 league loss at Sassuolo in September.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a superb year for club and country, bagging 54 goals, the most by any player. He's currently on a midseason break with his club side Al-Nassr.

How has former Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has made a superb start to his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer.

Ageing like fine wine, the soon-to-be 39-year-old has amassed 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games, with Luis Castro's side only trailing runaway pacesetters Al-Hilal (53) after 19 matches.

The former Juventus attacker missed his side's blockbuster friendly with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1, which Al-Alami won 6-0 against a Herons side without Messi.

Ronaldo is expected to be back in action when Castro's side return to competitive action in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Al-Feiha on February 14.

