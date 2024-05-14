“He invests in himself” - Ben Foster suggests how Cristiano Ronaldo could be ideal example for struggling Manchester United stars

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has cited the example of Cristiano Ronaldo for the club's current crop, who are struggling with injuries. Ronaldo spent seven and a half seasons across two stints at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have had many key key absentees through injury amid a difficult season under Erik ten Hag. Ahead of their Premier League trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday (May 15), United have as many as 10 injury-enforced absentees, including the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 39, is one of the best and fittest players in the game and has rarely had any major injuries, thanks to his strict fitness regimen. Shedding light on how to prevent avoidable injuries, Foster said on The United Stand (via United In Focus):

“A lot of people see players getting injured, and they go ‘oh, he’s so unlucky’. And having been in football for 20 odd years, I think some of them are very unlucky. Some injuries, for sure. Yeah, they were unavoidable. But the vast majority can be prevented.

“The vast majority can be prevented by doing extra gym work, warm down, cool down prehab rehab, all that kind of stuff, preventative work in the gym to strengthen areas, and around areas so that you don’t get any, or a recurrence of an injury.”

About Cristiano Ronaldo, Foster added:

“He invests in himself as his own business and makes sure he has got everything boxed off. So it’s all looked after. So he very rarely will pick up an injury, because of that exact fact.You’re always gonna get the bone breaks and the massive tears are completely avoidable.

“But the hamstring tweaks and strains they can be avoided, you know, genuinely, so when I see somebody constantly getting injured all the time, sometimes I say, you might have to change something within what you do day to day basis.”

Manchester United are eighth in the standings with two games remaining.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare at Manchester United?

Former Manchester Untied striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent an eventful two stints at Manchester United, especially his first one between 2003 and 2009. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won his first of five awards while at Old Trafford, scoring goals and winning trophies galore.

Overall, the Portugal captain notched up 145 goals and 64 assists in 345 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 118 goals and 57 assists in 291 games - came during his first stint in the 2000s.

His second spell - between 2021-22 and December 2022 - was less productive, with the star going trophyless in his first season back at Manchester United. After falling out of favour with current boss Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo left by mutual consent following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he had a go at the club hierarchy and the manager.