"He has an iron will to defend and has a good head" – Former Ajax coach name-checks Manchester United as potential destination for 20-year-old midfielder

Former Ajax manager Aad de Mos has heaped praise on promising midfielder Kenneth Taylor, claiming the starlet will pop up on the radar of Manchester United among other clubs in the summer of 2024.

Taylor, who has five years left on his current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has cemented a place in the first team for the Eredivisie giants this season. After making his club debut in December 2020, the 20-year-old shot to prominence last campaign under Erik ten Hag.

A two-footed deep-lying operator with a keen eye for a pass, Taylor has already netted three times and contributed two assists in 10 matches across all competitions. He recently made his Netherlands debut from the bench in a 2-0 win over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

Speaking to Voetbal Nieuws (via Soccer News), De Mos backed Taylor to become one of the Netherlands' brightest stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. He said:

"He will be the revelation of the Oranje at the World Cup. He is already one of the best players on the field at Ajax. He will stay for another year after this, then it will be Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United."

He added:

"If there are two buses parked in front of him, he knows how to make the right choices towards the strikers or players in his area. And he is two-footed.

"If the team is compact, you don't have to be afraid. He has an iron will to defend and has a good head. A very talented player."

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United dished out over £135 million to acquire the services of Brazilian forward Antony and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Manchester United will next take on city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, October 2.

Manchester United looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Goncalo Ramos

According to The Sun, Manchester United have approached Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos' representatives for a potential January move. Despite the player's £100 million release clause, the Red Devils are hoping to acquire the 21-year-old for around £25 million.

With doubts looming large over Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and future, Ramos has been identified as the ideal striker by new head coach Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese has scored eight goals and laid out five assists in 12 matches for the Primeira Liga outfit this campaign.

