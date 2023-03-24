"He isn’t in the best period for a variety of reasons" - France manager Didier Deschamps backs out-of-form Real Madrid star to come back stronger

France boss Didier Deschamps has backed Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to rediscover his form after a lean spell.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Les Bleus. However, he has struggled since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from the tournament in Qatar.

Tchouameni has started on the bench three times in the last five Madrid games he been available for. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, contributing three assists, this season.

Nevertheless, Deschamps has backed Tchouameni to get out of his disappointing spell. The midfielder was selected in France's 25-man squad for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Netherlands and Republic of Ireland. The France manager said (via L'Equipe):

"He isn’t in the best period for a variety of reasons. He had a very good World Cup. He has felt some after-effects. He has a small muscular worry. There is a lot of competition (at Real Madrid). He has had less playing time."

Deschamps has faith in the former AS Monaco midfielder to bounce back but stressed that he does face competition in the France squad:

"I have complete faith in Aurelien because of what he is capable of doing. That doesn’t mean that I’m not looking at others (different midfield options)."

Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from Monaco last summer for €80 million. Los Blancos beat Liverpool to his signature, and he was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting young talents at the time.

France midfielder Tchouameni explains why he chose Real Madrid over Liverpool

The France international waited on Madrid's call.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were embroiled in a tug-of-war for Tchouameni last summer. The Reds were on the hunt for a new midfielder amid their ageing crop. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho are now in their thirties.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side sealed the signing of the Frenchman and in the process beat the Merseysiders to his signarure. Tchouameni explained that he was eager to join Los Merengues. He said after arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu

“I'd already spoken to other clubs, but in the back of my mind, I was waiting on their (Madrid's) call. ... As soon as Real Madrid’s interest came up in the conversations, I immediately told my agent that he should try and reach an agreement.''

Tchouameni joined a Madrid midfield that's in the process of a rebuild. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their career. He joined French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga at the club.

