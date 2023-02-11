"He isn’t going to get anywhere" - Chelsea star told no Premier League will sign him

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes that no club in the Premier League would take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea. He stated that the striker should take the chance to join Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer instead.

Reports suggest Aubameyang is not interested in moving from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. The striker has been left out of the UEFA Champions League squad and also the last two matchday squads in the Premier League.

Al: “If you played him regularly, he’d score!”



Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil debate if other English clubs would take Aubameyang.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour claimed that MLS would suit Aubameyang and that he should be taking the chance. He added that the forward is not going to get a chance at Chelsea this season and said:

"It's remarkable what's happened, it looks like he's got no confidence whatsoever. [MLS] would probably suit him – a little bit of razzmatazz, all the American fans will like something different and certainly he can score goals in MLS all day long."

He added:

"Chelsea, it hasn't worked out, Graham Potter probably knows he's not part of the club's future, with the signings they've bought in as well he's not going to get a game, so I can certainly see that deal going through."

Continuing to talk about the striker, Parlour added that no club in the Premier League would be interested in signing him.

"It's all down to Aubameyang, if he doesn't want to go and is happy where he is, he won't go, he just has to get on with it until the end of the season. He isn't going to get anywhere else in the Premier League. With his wages, what club would take him? Would someone gamble?"

Aubameyang joined the Blues from the Blaugrana last summer but has scored just three goals in 17 appearances across competitions this season.

Chelsea planning for the future and have signed players in January

Manager Graham Potter took Aubameyang out of the Champions League squad for the knockout stages and added loanee Joao Felix instead.

New signings Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez were also added to the squad. Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana, and Noni Madueke have been left out.

Reports suggest Christopher Nkunku is set to join the club in the summer, which would all but seal Aubameyang's future at the club. Barcelona were reportedly interested in re-signing the former Arsenal captain but were blocked by La Liga financial rules.

