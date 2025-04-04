“He isn’t the player he was” - Jamie O’Hara insists Tottenham star who keeps starting in games isn’t good enough anymore after loss to Chelsea

Pundit Jamie O'Hara has criticized Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min following his side's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday (April 3). The ex-Spurs midfielder opined that the South Korean isn't good anymore and labeled him a 'squad player.'

Tottenham Hotspur's abysmal season continued with another loss, as the Lilywhites succumbed to their 16th league defeat of the season (30 games). An Enzo Fernandez strike in the 50th minute was the decider in the encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Son played the entire match but couldn't do much to help his side evade another loss. The 32-year-old had only 45 touches and managed just one shot on target from two attempts against Chelsea. He created no chances, made zero dribble attempts, and missed one big chance (via FotMob).

O'Hara was disappointed with Son's performance against Enzo Maresca's side and berated the Spurs captain after the match. He said on talkSPORT (via TBR Football):

"Nothing. He has done nothing. I’ve been saying it for a while. What I’ve said about him is he’s a squad player. For one, he isn’t a captain. He has never been a captain, ever. He’s just not. He’s a player who leads by example and he has done that in the past. But, he isn’t good enough no more. He can’t beat a player, he has got no sharpness, he doesn’t go past people, he doesn’t make a difference."

"You see Cole Palmer tonight, he wants to get on it, he wants to make things happen, he’ll take risks with the ball. Son – I’ve been saying it, and I got a load of stick for South Korean fans. That’s the problem, we’ll keep him onside because he brings people through the door. But, let me tell you, he isn’t the player for us. He isn’t the player he was," he added.

Son Heung-Min has endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign. Last term, he was one of Spurs' best players, posting 17 goals and 10 assists in 35 league appearances. However, the Tottenham Hotspur forward has been a shadow of himself this season, offering just seven goals and 10 assists from 27 league matches. Overall, he has 11 goals and 12 assists in 41 matches across competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou sets unwanted record in 1-0 loss to Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has set an unwanted record following his side's 1-0 league loss to Chelsea on Thursday (April 3). The Australian became the first Spurs manager to lose his first four league matches against the Blues.

Postecoglou's future at the club currently hangs in the balance as Spurs are in danger of recording their worst league finish since the 2003-04 season when they finished 14th. The defeat to Chelsea means Tottenham remain in 14th position with 34 points from 30 matches. They will next face Southampton in the Premier League at home on Sunday (April 6).

