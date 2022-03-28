"He should join a football club, not a commercial club" - Louis van Gaal comments on Erik ten Hag's links to Manchester United 

Netherlands national team manager Louis van Gaal has warned Ajax manager Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils are reportedly heavily interested in bringing Ten Hag on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of the Netherlands' game against Germany on Tuesday, Van Gaal was asked what he thought about Erik ten Hag being Manchester United's new manager. He said:

"I think Erik ten Hag is a great coach, he has shown that several times. And a great coach is always good for Manchester United."

However, the Dutchman labeled the United a 'commercial club' and warned his compatriot about joining the Red Devils in the summer. He said:

"Manchester United is a commercial club and those are difficult choices for a coach. It is better to go to a football club. I am not going to supervise his career, he will call me himself."

Erik ten Hag is reportedly one of the frontrunners for the managerial job at United. The club have also looked at the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique. It remains to be seen who the club chooses to appoint in the summer.

"He's one of the top coaches in Europe" - Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick on Ten Hag

Ten Hag has done an excellent job at Ajax

Earlier this month, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was asked about the club's hunt for a new manager. He said:

"So far, we've not spoken about that. Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we've not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I've been here. I know my opinion but so far we've not spoken about that so it's all I can tell you."

When asked about Ten Hag as a potential option, Rangnick was full of praise for the Dutchman. He said:

"I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there. I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others. We've not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we've not spoken about him."

