"He is just an absolute revelation" - Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and points out the main factors created in the club by the German tactician

Jamie Carragher has raved about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the Reds defeated Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night.

Klopp opted for wholesale changes to his starting XI against the Saints but still managed an all-needed victory to drag the title race to final gameweek.

The German manager opted to make as many as nine changes to the side that started in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Klopp for instilling the mentality into his side and setting the standards so high. The former England defender told Sky Sports:

"There is something that Jurgen Klopp has created and it is not just about how good the first-choice eleven is. We know who the first-choice eleven is, they weren't playing tonight. But when you have something special at a club it almost feels at times that you can put any set of players on and they play that way."

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM Some mentality, Takumi Minamino: top Liverpool scorer in Carabao Cup, doesn’t play in final. Top scorer in FA Cup, doesn’t make the bench. Swallows his disappointment and pops up with a goal and night’s work like this Some mentality, Takumi Minamino: top Liverpool scorer in Carabao Cup, doesn’t play in final. Top scorer in FA Cup, doesn’t make the bench. Swallows his disappointment and pops up with a goal and night’s work like this 🔴

"I go back a couple of years when Liverpool beat Everton with almost an under-23 team in the FA Cup. It is almost a mentality that goes right through the club no matter the line-up."

He added:

"We know they are good players but let's not kid ourselves, the reason they are not the first eleven is because they are not as good as those players. But what he has created right through this club is the standard that he expects, that spirit, that mentality. He is just an absolute revelation."

Carragher has suggested that all Liverpool players deserve the plaudits but none more so than Klopp, who has been unbelievable.

"What he went through last season with the injuries - and all teams get injuries, I am not making excuses, but it was all in the one position and it was a really tough season. He lost his mother through Covid and he said it was the toughest season of his life."

He also noted:

"To come back and be in the position Liverpool are in after signing one player in the summer, who was a squad player, who was absolutely unbelievable tonight and at the weekend, Konate, and to be in this position where they can do something that has never been done before."

"Yes, the players deserve unbelievable credit, but it is all down to that man. Liverpool have a very, very special man at the top of their club."

Liverpool might have to make changes to their squad next season

Liverpool's fantastic squad spirit is a big reason why they are still chasing an unprecedented quadruple despite Manchester City looking favorites for the Premier League title.

Fringe players like Minamino, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Gomez and Jones have all delivered when called upon by Klopp this campaign.

Da4ry @LFC_Da4ry Divock Origi has 0 starts in the league this season but still has more league goals than Grealish and Sancho Divock Origi has 0 starts in the league this season but still has more league goals than Grealish and Sancho 😭 https://t.co/NoZlT4fpab

It might not remain the same next season with some big departures potentially on the cards this summer.

Divock Origi looks destined to leave while the likes of Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain could also move in search of regular playing time.

We will have to wait and see if the Reds can manage to hold onto their squad depth during the summer transfer window.

