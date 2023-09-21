“He just affects football matches"- Tim Sherwood hails 'absolutely outstanding' Arsenal star after performance in 4-0 win over PSV

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was impressed by Leandro Trossard's performance in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (20 September).

The Gunners played in the competition for the first time since March 2017, marking the occasion with a dominant 4-0 win. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the eighth minute before setting up Trossard's goal 12 minutes later.

The Belgian forward's shot was neatly tucked into the corner after some brilliant work from Saka and Gabriel Jesus in the build-up. He then found Jesus with a perfect cross from the left flank and the Brazilian forward made it 3-0 seven minutes before the break.

Mikel Arteta took Trossard off around the hour mark for Reiss Nelson, maybe realizing that the game was already in the bag. After the match, Sherwood praised the Belgian and said on Sky Sports (h/t The Boot Room):

"Trossard, what a signing he’s been. What is he? Less than £30 million and he’s coming in for Martinelli who’s out injured.

"He just affects football matches, scores another great goal tonight and the assist as well. He’s absolutely outstanding and I think Mikel has got a great group of players there."

Trossard was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for £27 million and has since registered four goals and 11 assists in 27 games across competitions. More often than not, he has been used as an option off the bench and has started for them on just 13 occasions.

Arsenal star thanks fans for atmosphere after UCL win against PSV

It took Arsenal over six years to return to the UEFA Champions League after being eliminated from the last-16 by Bayern Munich in March 2017 (10-2 on aggregate).

After the match at the Emirates, captain Martin Odegaard thanked the fans and said, via TNT Sports (h/t BBC):

"We enjoyed it. From the first minute we went for it. We were really good in both boxes and in the Champions League when you are really good in both boxes you have a chance. In between the boxes there are things to improve but inside the boxes we were phenomenal."

Arsenal have never won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League in their entire history. Their only appearance in the final came in the 2005-06 edition of the competition, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

The Gunners led the Premier League table for 248 days last season but surrendered the title to Manchester City in the final weeks. They have retained the core of that squad and have added players such as Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the team.

Arsenal fans can, therefore, be optimistic of their team's chances in Europe this season.