"He just cares about his goals" - Agbonlahor blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and challenges Manchester United manager Rangnick to drop him

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is getting the slack from experts for his performance against Newcastle United. Recently, it was former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor who blasted Cristiano Ronaldo for his lackluster display against The Magpies and even challenged Ralf Rangnick to drop the Portuguese talisman.

Manchester United put out an embarrassing performance against 19th placed Newcastle United recently at St James Park stadium. The Red Devils were clearly outclassed by Newcastle and ended up only getting a point from the match. The result against the Magpies has put United in a difficult position to even get into the top 4 with Arsenal and Tottenham gaining huge momentum with their recent results.

Most of the Manchester United players have been criticized for their performances recently. Experts have been accusing the whole squad of lacking commitment and 36 year old Cristiano Ronaldo has often fallen under the radar of many experts' criticism.

Agbonlahor spoke with Football Insider to give his insights into Cristiano Ronaldo's performance and body language. The former Aston Villa striker stated that Ronaldo was sulking throughout the game and must have been doing the same in the dressing room. Agbonlahor said:

“It looks to me like Ronaldo just cares about his goals. That performance from Ronaldo was somebody sulking all game. He was throwing his hands up in the air because he wasn’t getting chances. Then after the game, he runs off the pitch sulking and I imagine he’s sulking in the changing room.

Agbonlahor then challenged Manchester United's interim Manager Ralf Rangnick to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven in the upcoming game.

“If the manager had anything about him, he’d drop Ronaldo for the next game.” said Garry Agbonlahor.

Will Ralf Rangnick drop Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo against Burnley?

After an uninspiring draw against Newcastle United, Manchester United will face Burnley in their next match at Old Trafford. The presence and support of the United Faithful at Old Trafford will be a much-needed boost for the the whole squad. However, the biggest question that fans are asking is whether or not Rangnick will end up benching Cristiano Ronaldo on December 30.

Even though many experts are blaming Cristiano Ronaldo for the draw against Newcastle, the actual fact is that the whole team underperformed. Even Rangnick admitted it by saying that the team lacked physicality against the Magpies and lost possession many times, which was frustrating.

As per the latest reports from Carrington, the Manchester United squad have been training really hard after the match and fans can expect Cristiano Ronaldo to start against Burnley and hopefully silence all the critics just like he does every time.

