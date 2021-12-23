"He just delivers" - Thomas Tuchel singles out Chelsea star for special praise after Brentford victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performance in the Blues' 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea went into their game against Brentford on Wednesday on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

Tuchel's side struggled to create chances against Thomas Frank's team but managed to take the lead thanks to an own goal from Pontus Jansson in the 80th minute. Jorginho converted a penalty five minutes later to double Chelsea's advantage and help them secure passage to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Kepa Arrizabalag was one of the standout performers for Chelsea on the night as he made a number of crucial saves. Tuchel lauded the Spanish goalkeeper for his focus and consistency this season. The German manager said in the post-match press conference:

"I'm super impressed and very happy with Kepa, and it's not a surprise anymore because he is that state of mind as a person, character and sportsman. He just delivers because he does what he does best. This is what he shows every single day in training and that's why he gets the rewards."

He added:

"We need him in shape because the goalkeepers are a strong group. Kepa is a very big part of it and a big factor today in the first half especially."

Kepa Arrizabalaga lost his place in Chelsea's starting line-up following the arrival of Edouard Mendy from Rennes in the summer of 2020. The 27-year-old has had to make do with a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge over the last eighteen months.

Arrizabalaga has been a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up in the cup competitions and Champions League this season. The Blues goalkeeper has maintained consistency and shown signs of improvement in recent months.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will get his chance to shine at Chelsea in the coming months

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the departure of Edouard Mendy during the Africa Cup of Nations in January, where he will represent Senegal. The Blues will therefore depend on the performances of Kepa Arrizabalaga next month as the Spaniard is likely to replace Mendy in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

Arrizabalaga has struggled to live up to expectations since his £70 million move from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018. The Spain international was prone to occasional errors during his first two seasons with the Blues. However, his performances have vastly improved since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the club in January.

