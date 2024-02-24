"He just deserves it" - Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star's 'special story' ahead of EFL Cup final vs Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has moved to praise Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as he gears up for his second Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea on Sunday (February 25).

Kelleher was the hero for the Reds when Klopp's men beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final two years ago. The Irishman scored the winning penalty in an 11-10 shootout win after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

The 25-year-old is set to line up in goal for Liverpool at Wembley this Sunday as Alisson Becker is out injured. He'd have likely done so regardless as he's appeared in all five of his side's cup games en route to the final.

Klopp spoke glowingly about Kelleher and his development at Anfield ahead of the clash with Chelsea. He told the club's official website:

"I know Caoimh for eight years so I saw him growing… literally! He deserves it, he is a fantastic goalkeeper. I think I was not shy of mentioning that in public."

The German tactician who will be leaving the Merseysiders at the end of the season feels Kelleher has learned a lot from working as Alisson's understudy:

"I think having Alisson Becker in the club as the No.1 – if I would have to make a world XI tomorrow, he would be the goalie – being then No.2 is top because you can learn so many things."

Kelleher has been Liverpool's cup competition goalkeeper this season. He's also made five appearances in the Europa League, keeping one clean sheet.

Klopp touched on his game time and alluded to the cup final being a special story for the Irishman:

"But of course you need game time as well, and giving him that now in the Europa League in the group stage and the Carabao Cup, he played a lot of games. Getting through to the final is for sure a pretty special story for him."

Kelleher has appeared 36 times for the Reds during his time at Anfield, keeping 12 clean sheets. He arrived from Ringmahon Rangers' youth system in 2015 aged 17. He has the opportunity to win his sixth piece of silverware with the Merseysiders when he faces Chelsea.

Caoimhin Kelleher recalls his winning spot-kick in Liverpool's 2022 EFL Cup final win against Chelsea

Caiomhin Kelleher was a standout performer at Wembley two years ago.

Kelleher wrote himself in Liverpool's history books when he scored the winning penalty in their Carabao Cup final triumph against Chelsea in 2022. He had no problem converting past Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 10-cap Republic of Ireland international reflected on the moment he won the cup for Klopp's side. He said (via SportsMax):

"To be fair, I was just in the moment. I didn’t even realise it was my go and I looked at the lads and they were pointing at me. I didn’t have much to think so I just ended up smashing it in."

Kelleher's winning penalty wasn't the only impressive part of his performance against Chelsea two years ago. He also made four vital saves and one punch over 120 minutes to keep the west Londoners at bay.