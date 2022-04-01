"He just disappears in games" - Martin Keown claims Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes will not get to play a game if he was at Manchester City

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has boldly claimed that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes would not get to play a single game if he represented Manchester City.

Keown believes Fernandes does not fit into the midfield three that Pep Guardiola prefers at Manchester City. The former Premier League winner also expects more from the Portuguese star defensively.

The 55-year-old was quoted as saying on talkSPORT:

"It's tricky with Bruno Fernandes because he plays in a specific position just off the front and I wonder if he was at Man City would he get a game there? Where's he going to play in that Man City midfield because I know they play with one sitter with 2 either side, could he do that. Could he play either side of someone who sits for Manchester United?"

He added:

"It doesn't seem like him and Pogba really fit together very well. It just feels like Manchester United are carrying him from a defensive aspect, you've got to get him to do more for you defensively and he just disappears in games. But nonetheless, they've got to protect their asset, they've given him this wonderful contract, you know that he's got that ability but for me he has to do more."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“



Martin Keown doesn’t believe Bruno Fernandes would get a game for Man City! 🤯 “It’s tricky with Fernandes. I wonder if he was at #MCFC if he would get a game.” #MUFC are carrying him from a defensive aspect. He disappears in games!”Martin Keown doesn’t believe Bruno Fernandes would get a game for Man City! 🤯 “It’s tricky with Fernandes. I wonder if he was at #MCFC if he would get a game.”🔥 “#MUFC are carrying him from a defensive aspect. He disappears in games!”Martin Keown doesn’t believe Bruno Fernandes would get a game for Man City! https://t.co/6zTUpX8AST

Fernandes recently penned a new contract that will see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026. There is also an option to extend the contract by another year.

Fernandes' form has fluctuated throughout the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old started the season in excellent form, netting a hat-trick against Leeds United on the opening day. However, he also had a spell from November to December, where he contributed just one goal in seven league outings.

Fernandes has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 37 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this season. He is currently the club's second-highest goalscorer and only trails fellow compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo (18 goals).

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes guided Portugal to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bruno Fernandes recently scored twice in Portugal's 2-0 play-off final win over North Macedonia to help his side secure a place in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Manchester United star scored his first goal after a neat one-two with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. He doubled Portugal's lead in the second half after Diogo Jota's cross found him totally unmarked in the opponents' box.

As things stand, Fernandes has scored eight goals for his national side in 42 appearances.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh