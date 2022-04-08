"He is just below the elite" - Jamie Carragher claims 28-year-old Chelsea star 'has to do more'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is disappointed by the season Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is currently having. The Belgian forward hasn't lived up to expectations since his £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan last summer.

According to Carragher, Lukaku is not at the level of other elite forwards like Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski. For the fee the Blues have paid to secure his services, Lukaku would have been expected to do a lot more this season.

Speaking to CBS Sports (via HITC), Jamie Carragher was quoted as saying the following:

“It’s not down to the manager. It’s down to Lukaku. It’s not about the love from the manager. You spend £100 million on a player to make a difference in these games. He can’t even get into the team.”

He added:

“I think he is just below the elite. I have always felt that. I always feel that whenever we have spoken about Lukaku, there is always a ‘but’. Even his record in the Premier League, even though he scored a lot of goals. If you look at the teams, it was never against the biggest teams. Very good player. When you are talking about Benzema, Harry Kane or Lewandowski. For me, he has just been a little bit below that level.”

Times Sport @TimesSport "Tuchel has often used a false-nine system, with Havertz at the tip, and Lukaku’s struggles will raise more questions about his future at Chelsea beyond the summer, when the club will have a new owner" thetimes.co.uk/article/ineffe… "Tuchel has often used a false-nine system, with Havertz at the tip, and Lukaku’s struggles will raise more questions about his future at Chelsea beyond the summer, when the club will have a new owner" thetimes.co.uk/article/ineffe…

Romelu Lukaku has been one of Chelsea's most underperforming players this season. The Belgian international has scored 12 goals in 36 appearances for the Blues across all competitions. However, only five of those goals have been scored in the Premier League.

It is worth mentioning that Lukaku has failed to score a league goal in 2022. The last time he scored in the Premier League was back in December during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite his lack of goals and game time in recent weeks, Romelu Lukaku is still Chelsea's joint-highest goalscorer this season along with Kai Havertz.

Chelsea take on Southampton in the Premier League

Chelsea will be keen to return to winning ways when they face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions since club football returned from the international break.

Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Brentford at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Things did not get any better when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarterfinals tie in the Champions League.

