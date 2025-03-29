"He just had everything" - Chelsea legend John Terry heaps praise on Manchester United as he names Mount Rushmore of defenders

Chelsea legend John Terry recently heaped praise on Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand. He named him in the Mount Rushmore of Premier League defenders.

In a recent interview with Sport Bible, Terry was asked to pick four names to make the Mount Rushmore of Premier League defenders. He started by picking himself, having had an illustrious career with Chelsea. He then named Rio Ferdinand, saying:

“I’m then going to go Rio. I think longevity, playing at the top clubs, playing in the big competitions year in year out, winning trophies relentlessly in terms of that. For me, he just had everything… so 100 percent Rio’s in the conversation for me.”

Ferdinand came through West Ham United's academy and also played for Leeds United before joining Manchester United in 2002. He made 455 appearances for them, winning six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League, among other honors. He left the club in 2014 and joined Queens Park Rangers before retiring the following year.

John Terry, meanwhile, picked Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal legend Tony Adams as the remaining two defenders in his Mount Rushmore. He heaped praise on their abilities, leadership and particularly, the latter's achievements with the Gunners.

Manchester United and Chelsea gear up for Premier League return

With the final international break of the season now complete, teams are getting back to club football. This weekend will see FA Cup quarter-finals but Manchester United and Chelsea aren't a part of it. While the Red Devils were eliminated by Fulham on penalties in the fifth round, the Blues lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

Hence, both teams will be back in action next week in the Premier League. Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday, April 1. They sit 13th in the standings, 17 points behind third-placed Nottingham.

After it, the Red Devils will face rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6. They will then travel to France to face Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on April 10.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are fourth in the Premier League standings, five points behind Nottingham. They will host rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 3. Spurs are 14th in the standings, 15 points behind the Blues.

The west London side will then face Brentford away on Sunday before their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals first-leg against Legia Warsaw on April 10.

