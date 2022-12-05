"He just doesn't feel it" - Gary Neville says fearless England star isn't bothered by 'enormous' weight of representing his nation

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hailed England wonderkid Jude Bellingham following his wonderful display at the FIFA World Cup.

The former England international has insisted that the young midfielder looks unfazed by the pressure of representing his country despite his young age.

Neville has lavished praise on the Three Lions star for his confidence with the ball at his feet. He feels that Jude Bellingham has everything in his game and has no fear which makes him stand out from the rest.

He told ITV:

"It's very rare you see a player so comfortable in his own half as he is in his opposition's half. This idea is he a holding player? An attacking player? He's got everything.

"It's the composure and the fearlessness that I can't get my head around.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 https://t.co/mYUzFqzbQ0

"I've watched players play for England for years and the weight of the shirt was enormous, he just doesn't feel it. It looks like he belongs out there. He wants it and he needs it."

Jude Bellingham had a stellar outing for the Three Lions as they defeated Senegal 3-0 on Sunday, December 4, to confirm their place in the quarter-finals. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was one of the key architects behind a comfortable victory for Gareth Southgate's side.

Bellingham turned provider for the first English goal as he teed up Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson. He also played a key role in their second goal scored by Harry Kane, having started the counter-attack with a surging run through the Senegal backline.

The midfielder became the first teenager to assist in a World Cup knockout stage game since 1966. Aged 19 years and 158 days, the Englishman also became the youngest player to assist in any FIFA World Cup game for his country.

England star hailed by former Barcelona attacker

Meanwhile, former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has hailed Phil Foden following his stunning performance in England's win against Senegal. He tweeted:

"FODEN😳😳😳😳😳🙏 how good is this guy mate..⭐️"

Gerard Deulofeu @gerardeulofeu how good is this guy mate.. FODENhow good is this guy mate.. FODEN😳😳😳😳😳🙏 how good is this guy mate..⭐️

Foden caught the eye for the Three Lions from the left flank and grabbed a brace of assists against Senegal.

The Manchester City star assisted Harry Kane's goal in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, before setting up Bukayo Saka for the third goal in the 57th minute.

