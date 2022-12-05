“How good is this guy?” - Ex-Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu star struck by England star’s performance against Senegal

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu was in awe of Phil Foden after his performance in England's 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester City playmaker was surprisingly benched in the Three Lions' opening two group-stage games. He played just 19 minutes in his team's 6-2 win against Iran and was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw against the USA.

Foden started and scored in England's 3-0 win against Wales in their final group game. His form, coupled with Raheem Sterling's exclusion from the squad due to personal reasons, meant he was in the starting XI to face Senegal.

The 22-year-old put in an incredibly mature performance down the left flank and grabbed a brace of assists in the process. Jordan Henderson put the Three Lions ahead in the 38th minute.

Elite company Phil Foden is the first Englishman to record multiple assists in a World Cup knockout stage match since David Beckham in 2002Elite company Phil Foden is the first Englishman to record multiple assists in a World Cup knockout stage match since David Beckham in 2002 😮 Elite company 🙌 https://t.co/sEMK5lF2Sb

Foden then assisted Harry Kane's goal in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, before setting up Bukayo Saka for the third goal in the 57th minute. Deulofeu was one of many to be left in awe of Foden.

The Udinese winger, who spent nine years on Barcelona's books before being permanently sold to Watford in 2019, tweeted:

"FODEN😳😳😳😳😳🙏 how good is this guy mate..⭐️"

Deulofeu came up against a 19-year-old Foden in March 2019 when Manchester City took on Watford in the Premier League. The duo came off the bench for their respective teams, with the four-cap Spanish winger scoring a consolation goal for his team in a 3-1 loss.

Foden is now a strong contender to start his third FIFA World Cup game in a row when the Three Lions take on France in the quarter-final on 10 December.

Former Barcelona star praises England manager for Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson decision vs Senegal

Former Barcelona centre-forward Gary Lineker was quick to praise manager Gareth Southgate for his two controversial selection calls against Senegal.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was not expected to be a starting XI player for the 1966 World Cup winners in Qatar. But Southgate chose him to start in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Kalvin Phillips, who was a key figure in England's 2020 UEFA Euros run to the final, was left out of the starting line-up as a result. Foden, meanwhile, started ahead of Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Beautiful football again from @England . Credit to Gareth Southgate for his decisions. Both his controversial picks have played a part and scored. What a time to be alive! Beautiful football again from @England. Credit to Gareth Southgate for his decisions. Both his controversial picks have played a part and scored. What a time to be alive!

Lineker, who won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup, tweeted:

"Beautiful football again from @England Credit to Gareth Southgate for his decisions. Both his controversial picks have played a part and scored. What a time to be alive!"

Picking the rest of the line-up was pretty straightforward for Southgate, which is why Lineker's tweet was a definite nod to Foden and Henderson's selections.

