"He is just too good", "Will end up as an all-time great" - Fans hail Chelsea star after win against Manchester United

Fans online praised Moises Caicedo for his performance in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United on Friday (May 16). The Ecuadorian was impressive in the midfield as the Blues secured an edgy 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea needed three points, as they are locked in a race for the Champions League spots for the next season. Hence, their strong start came as no surprise, with Noni Madueke registering the first shot of the game just five minutes in.

However, Manchester United grew into the match as things progressed. Harry Maguire thought he had given his side the lead in the 16th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Reece James came close to scoring for the Blues a few minutes later, but a post denial ensured that the first 45 minutes ended goalless. Chelsea started the second half with the same theme as the first. They thought they had been handed a lifeline in the 62nd minute when referee Chris Kavanagh adjudged Andre Onana to have brought down Tyrique George in the 18-yard area. However, a VAR intervention reversed the decision.

It was a temporary reprieve for United, as the home fans were sent into raptures when Marc Cucurella powered home James’ spinning cross past Onana (71'). Madueke had the opportunity to double the lead minutes later, but he fluffed his lines. The Red Devils’ failure to prove threatening in attack meant Chelsea got a crucial victory on home soil.

While Cucurella won the 'Player of the Match' award, Caicedo stood out on the night. The midfielder recorded a passing accuracy of 86% (50/58), made 12 recoveries, completed two of four dribbles, and won three tackles and seven duels.

After the match, fans on X lauded him, with one writing:

"Caicedo is just too good..I know i say it every matchday but faaaaaaaa*k that guy dey ball."

Another tweeted:

"Moises Caicedo will end up as an all-time great."

"70% of the Earth is covered by water, the rest is covered by Moisés Caicedo," @CFC_Janty wrote.

"Moises Caicedo was without a doubt the best player on the pitch tonight. Generational talent," @CFCBlues_com added.

"Easy choice for man of the match… Moises Caicedo. No fatigue in his 50th game of the season for club and country, no let-up in leading #CFC hunt for a #UCL place. Relentless pressing, ball-winning, composed, effective redistribution. Chelsea’s most important player atm," @henrywinter chimed in.

"Caicedo, no words man. Just phenomenal. Warra player," @holardamolar wrote.

Caicedo has become the only player to win over 200 duels, win possession over 200 times, and make over 100 tackles in the league this season.

“We also pay attention in the way we win the game” – Enzo Maresca on how important Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Manchester United was

Chelsea's hard-fought victory on Friday night saw them move from sixth to fourth position in the Premier League table. In the post-match press conference, Maresca was asked how important the win was, to which he said (via football.london):

“Very important. At this stage of the season it's important to win games. We also pay attention in the way we win the game. I think tonight we struggled on the ball because we didn't expect them to be so aggressive man-to-man. I used to watch five, six, seven games of the other team. I've never seen them so aggressive man-to-man. So they surprised us a little by that. I think between the first half and the second half we created enough chances to deserve to win the game.”

Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest in their last league match of the season on May 25. They will need to beat the Tricky Trees to secure a spot in the 2025-26 Champions League season.

