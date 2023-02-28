“He has just been instrumental” – Kieran Gibbs names ‘outstanding’ Arsenal man as star player at Emirates

Former Arsenal star Kieran Gibbs has heaped praise on Gunners captain Martin Odegaard.

The English left-back reckons Odegaard has played a crucial role this season for Mikel Arteta's side, who are having a stellar campaign.

Premier League @premierleague Martin Odegaard is a joy to watch, pass it on Martin Odegaard is a joy to watch, pass it on ✨ https://t.co/5gu2NhD7Jo

When asked to pick one player who has been 'the star' for the north London outfit this term, Gibbs told ESPN (via HITC):

“If I had to pick anyone, then I would say Odegaard. I think he has just been instrumental. Everything just goes through him. The consistency of his level of performance has just been outstanding and he’s a top, top player. I think I would give it to him.”

Odegaard has been in great form at the Emirates this season. The Arsenal captain, apart from taking on the armband last summer, has been a vital playmaker for Arteta.

The Norwegian international has amassed 15 goal contributions in 23 Premier League games for the Gunners this term. Arsenal have had an exceptional campaign in the English top tier. They lead second-placed Manchester City by two points and have a game in hand.

Arteta, the former Manchester City assistant boss, seems to have learned a lot from his time under Pep Guardiola. It remains to be seen if he can lead the Gunners to their first league title in nearly two decades.

"Looking forward to it" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on facing Everton

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton earlier this month, with James Tarkowski scoring the winner. The Gunners will lock horns with the Toffees in the reverse fixture on Wednesday (March 1).

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Martin Odegaard is very grateful to Mikel Arteta "He's taken my game to a different level"Martin Odegaard is very grateful to Mikel Arteta "He's taken my game to a different level" 📈Martin Odegaard is very grateful to Mikel Arteta 🙏🔴 https://t.co/qkxzO6cfkB

Odegaard issued an emphatic message ahead of the encounter, stating that the loss will be used as motivation for the match. The Norwegian told the Evening Standard:

"That’s motivation of course. The game we had there, the performance, everyone was really upset. We want to show a different side on Wednesday and get another three points.”

The upcoming game against Everton is Arsenal's game in hand over City. Victory will take the Gunners five points clear at the top. When quizzed on the prospect, Odegaard said:

“As we’ve said many times, we want to win all the games we play. It’s not really something special because it’s a game in hand, another game we want to win and looking forward to it. That’s the focus we have to have when we win and lose. We say it after each game."

The Gunners have 57 points after 24 games.

Poll : 0 votes