"He just looked like a different person" - Pat Nevin praises 28-year-old Chelsea star

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has praised the performance put in by Hakim Ziyech in the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ziyech was arguably one of the best players on the pitch at Stamford Bridge. The 28-year-old winger scored an outstanding goal from outside the box to put the Blues into the lead. He received the ball from Callum Hudson-Odoi on the edge of the box before curling it past Hugo Lloris at the far post.

Not only did Ziyech score a brilliant goal, but he also created chances, and was involved in several build-up plays throughout the game. Nevin was impressed with Ziyech's performance, and said the following about it on Chelsea's post-match programme:

“That was brilliant, really. That’s his best game for us, without a shadow of a doubt. He just looked like a different person out there. The confidence — that was a 17-yard ball…Honestly, he was a joy to watch.”

Another former Blues star Gus Poyet echoed Nevin's observations, saying:

“I think he (Ziyech) he did not want to do anything wrong. By (avoiding) doing anything wrong, sometimes he plays (too cautiously). But when he gets that extra confidence, after the goal, it was incredible, the change in his attitude. That’s what you want from him.”

Hakim Ziyech has had a decent 2021-22 campaign thus far. The Morocco winger has scored six goals and provided four assists in 24 games across competitions.

Chelsea return to winning ways in the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's side picked up three crucial points against Spurs following a four-game winless run in the Premier League spanning almost a month. Chelsea last picked up a league win against Aston Villa on 26 December 2021.

The Blues returned to winning ways, thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva. The Blues closed the gap on leaders Manchester City by two points following City's 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

As things stand, Thomas Tuchel's side remain third in the league standings behind Manchester City and Liverpool. They have accumulated 47 points from 24 games.

Chelsea are now ten points behind Manchester City, but have played a game more than the defending champions. They are a mere point behind Liverpool, but the Reds have two games in hand over the European champions, though.

