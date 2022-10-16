“He just makes sure that his teammates are on the same system” – Pundit says he isn’t surprised with one Chelsea star always starting under Graham Potter

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, citing reasons why the Englishman always starts under manager Graham Potter.

Referring to Mount's impressive work ethic, Murray said on Premier League Productions (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“That’s why I think Graham does like him. I think they [the Chelsea players] are learning how Graham wants them to play out of possession."

Further praising the midfielder's understanding of the game, Murray added:

"You can when they press, Mount is looking over his shoulders, checking if people are coming with him. Because he understands, he just makes sure that his teammates are on the same system."

The retired English striker then went on to say:

“They’re intelligent — at that level, you have to be intelligent to understand what you have to do. I think Graham would be able to get over what he needs to fairly quickly.”

Mount has recorded five assists in 12 appearances across competitions for the west London outfit so far this term. The England international has featured in all eight of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures.

Mount is a product of the Blues' youth academy and has spent his entire professional career at the west London outfit, barring loan spells at Derby County and Vitesse Arnhem. The Englishman has registered 172 senior appearances across all competitions for the London outfit, scoring 30 goals and providing 36 assists.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the league table with 16 points from eight games. The Blues will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (16 October).

Chelsea midfielder opens up about conversations with Potter on how to regain his goalscoring form

Mount has opened up about the conversations he had with the Blues boss on how to regain his goalscoring form (via The Mirror):

“The manager has spoken to me about trying to get in the box and also connecting the midfield to the strikers and being able to move and be free and get assists and then get goals.

"It’s been happening for me over the last couple of games, and I want more. I want to continue doing that and hopefully that will happen in the next few games too."

He added:

"I feel good. I’m enjoying it, and we’re playing well and scoring goals, so that’s the most important thing. Hopefully, next I get a goal because it’s been coming but I just haven’t finished it off yet. But I’ll take the assists, setting them up for my teammates, and I’m very happy for them.”

