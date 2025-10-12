"He just needs a little bit of time" - Joe Hart names Liverpool star who will be more 'important' to club than Alexander Isak

Joe Hart believes Florian Wirtz will be more important for Liverpool than Alexander Isak among their summer signings. He said that the German midfielder needs time to adapt to the new team and league.

The Reds spent over £400 million in the summer this year on new players. They broke the English transfer record to sign Wirtz for £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen. They then broke their own record to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a whopping £125 million.

Neither player has had the best start with Liverpool. However, Joe Hart has backed Wirtz to be an important player for the Reds, saying on TNT Sports:

“I think Florian Wirtz is the most important one (of the new signings). He played for Bayer Leverkusen and he was a boyhood player there, and for many seasons he was at his best because the whole team flowed through him. They understood his qualities. They understood what made their team tick, so he just needs a little bit of time."

“He (Slot) just needs to manage him as best he can. There’s no doubting his quality. They wouldn’t have signed him otherwise. He’s a brilliant player, but he just needs to bed him in,” he added.

Isak has recorded one goal and one assist in six games across competitions for Liverpool, while Wirtz has provided just one assist in 10 appearances.

Julian Nagelsmann opens up on Florian Wirtz's struggles at Liverpool

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has shared his thoughts on Florian Wirtz's underwhelming start to life at Liverpool. He said that the midfielder creates loads of chances but isn't getting enough support from his teammates. He added that the former Bayer Leverkusen man will work hard to get used to the league.

Nagelsmann said:

“Even if he hasn’t scored a goal, he’s the player who creates the most chances in the Premier League. It’s not his fault if his teammate doesn’t create them, and the statistic isn’t even a third of the truth."

“He simply has to get used to the league. I’ve seen him feel completely liberated. He knows what he’s capable of and how things work. Not everything has always been handed to him—he’ll work hard now, too.”

Wirtz started in Germany's 4-0 win over Luxembourg in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, October 10. The Liverpool man created four chances and hit the post with a free kick.

