“He just needs to sharpen up” - Martin Keown calls out Arsenal star for his ‘sloppiness’ ahead of PSG clash

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has raised a concern about William Saliba ahead of next week's Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Gunners face the Ligue 1 champions at the Emirates in the first leg on Tuesday, April 29.

Ad

The north London side arrive at the game on the back of the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 23. Arsenal were leading 2-1 when Saliba's error allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to score a late equalizer.

The French defender is normally an assured presence at the back for Mikel Arteta, and is among the finest in his position in the league. However, the 23-year-old was similarly at fault against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu when Vinicius Junior scored the equalizer in the quarterfinal second leg.

Ad

Trending

Speaking while on punditry duty on Wednesday, as cited by The Metro (via Caught Offside), Keown urged Saliba to sharpen up ahead of the PSG game.

“I think Saliba, if I’m working with him [I am saying], ‘don’t switch off’. The game they played against Real Madrid, the goalkeeper rolled it out to him just after they scored and it’s as if he hasn’t got a picture, he wasn’t alert. It’s twice now that’s happened in successive games – he just needs to sharpen up," said Keown.

Ad

He continued:

“I think it’s crept in because of the sloppiness with Arsenal just trying to see out games, tonight was a victory in not getting injuries, because there’s a huge game coming up and I think when you’re just down from 100 per cent, you make mistakes.”

Saliba is under contract with Arsenal until 2027.

Ad

Will William Saliba leave Arsenal this summer?

William Saliba

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Arsenal regarding a possible move for William Saliba in the future, according to Defensa Central (via football365.com). The French defender already has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, but prising him away from the Emirates won't be a walk in the park.

Ad

However, if the player refuses to sign a new deal beyond his current contract, the Gunners could be forced to consider his departure by next summer. Los Blancos apparently have an agreement with the English side, and will be notified first hand if the player is put up for sale.

Interestingly, Real Madrid could also hold out for a Bosman move for Saliba once his contract expires in 2027. However, it could be a risky strategy given the huge interest in the Frenchman's services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More