"He just played with such a freedom" - Alan Hutton tips Liverpool youngster to 'break in' to starting XI this season 

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton expects 19-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott to have a breakout season for Liverpool during the 2022-23 campaign.

Elliott had a bright start to the 2021-22 season and was part of Jurgen Klopp's starting XI in three of their first four Premier League games. However, he subsequently picked up an ankle injury which kept him out for the majority of the season.

Hutton now believes that an injury-free Elliott could break into Liverpool's first-team this season. The former Spurs full-back has also praised the mindset of the 19-year-old midfielder.

Alan Hutton also gave an account of a game where he enjoyed watching Harvey Elliott last season. Speaking to Football Insider, he said the following:

“I think so, I really like him. I covered a lot of games at the start of last season before his injury. There was one that stuck out in my mind, I think they were playing Burnley at home and he was in the midfield and he linked up so well with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on the right-hand side. He just played with such a freedom."

He added:

“For one so young, playing at such a big club, and all that pressure that was on him he just took it in his stride. It was a real shame the injury came at that moment in time because he was really flourishing within that team like a regular. He’s got over it now, hopefully, he can get back to his best as soon as possible but I would like to see him kick on this season. I think there’s an opportunity."

Hutton also believes there is a chance for Harvey Elliott to become a first-team regular at Liverpool. That's because both Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are approaching the twilight of their careers. Hutton said:

“You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson, who’s not getting any younger, Thiago [Alcantara] as good as he is isn’t getting any younger. So, there’s opportunity for these guys coming through and hopefully Harvey Elliot will be the next one to break in.“

Liverpool have turned down loan offers for Harvey Elliott this summer

Liverpool, meanwhile, have rejected loan offers from several top-flight clubs for midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer, according to This is Anfield. This could be another clue that Jurgen Klopp has big things planned for the teenager during the 2022-23 season.

It is worth mentioning that Elliott has also been assigned the number 19 shirt for the new season, moving from the number 67 that he used to wear.

Liverpool have also signed some great young talents in the summer transfer window as they look to build a squad for the future. Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay are all under the age of 23.

