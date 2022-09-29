“He is just a player who rises to the occasion for the game” – Pundit feels Arsenal could be exploited by Tottenham player due to absence of 2 Gunners stars

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Stephen Kelly believes Harry Kane could exploit Arsenal's double injury blow at left-back in the north London derby this weekend.

Kane is the leading scorer in the fixture's history with 13 and Kelly believes the England captain is someone who rises to the occasion of the derby.

Arsenal remain hopeful that Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko & Takehiro Tomiyasu could all be available this weekend.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko injured and Kieran Tierney returning from international injury due to a knock, Arsenal appear to be running out of options at left-back.

Kane has netted six goals in seven appearances so far this season. Kelly has backed the 29-year-old to cause the Gunners problems this weekend.

The former Republic of Ireland international told Sky Sports News (as per HITC Sport):

“Everyone knows this is a fixture he relishes. He has got 13 goals in this fixture and is the top-scorer in north London derbies. He is just a player who rises to the occasion for the game. He scored a fantastic penalty for England at the weekend. A really pressure situation and he’s just a player that thrives off this fixture. He will be hoping that comes to the forefront."

He added:

“I think with the injuries Arsenal might have, Tierney might be out, Zinchenko with his issues, then someone like Harry Kane could really exploit that, with the form he is now, you feel if you get the ball into those front players, Son, Kane, Kulusevski and even Perisic, then Tottenham have a real threat in that forward areas.”





Whether Zinchenko starts or not
He will bring the passion on saturday

Arsenal star undergoes surgery to fix groin injury

Emile Smith Rowe has only made four appearances so far this season due to injury. The club have confirmed that he picked up a serious issue against Manchester United four weeks ago.

In a statement released on Arsenal's website, they stated:

"In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances."

They added:

"Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin."

The statement confirmed that Smith Rowe has gone under surgery and he could return in December:

"This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December. Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Emile to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."





Arsenal confirm following specialist consultations, Emile Smith-Rowe underwent surgery in the past few days "to repair damaged tendon in his groin".
"Emile's rehabilitation programme is already underway - hopeful for his return to full training in December".

