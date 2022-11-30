"He should just retire straight away" - Lionel Messi's ex-teammate says Argentina captain should walk away from the game if he wins FIFA World Cup

Argentina legend Pablo Zabaleta has suggested that La Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi should announce his international retirement if he wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar next month.

Messi, 35, is representing Argentina in what is likely his fifth and final outing at the quadrennial competition. After guiding La Albiceleste to a Copa America triumph last year, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is now looking to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy. Earlier, he guided his nation to a runners-up finish in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered two goals and an assist in two games at the ongoing tournament.

In his column for BBC, Zabaleta shared his thoughts on his former La Albiceleste teammate's influence in the dressing room. He wrote:

"When he talks, everyone listens. It was the same in 2014 – but he was always a bit quiet and didn't say a lot then. He was our captain, but Javier Mascherano really took that role on instead, because of his experience and his character. He was the one who was very vocal in the dressing room, getting us ready before games."

Shedding light on the former Barcelona man's role, Zabaleta added:

"Now, it is Messi himself who does that. He is not just our best player; he is the true leader of the team – even manager Lionel Scaloni has said that himself many times – and he will be helping them through this difficult start in that way too, not just by scoring goals. It is great to see. It has been a long journey for him to this moment."

Zabaleta, who represented La Albiceleste 58 times, added that Messi should hang up his boots if he adds the FIFA World Cup trophy to his collection. He concluded:

"Of course, everyone can change off the field. He is now more mature; he has more experience, and he is a family man – but he is still an amazing footballer too. If he does win this World Cup, then he should just retire straight away because he will have achieved everything possible. There will be nothing left for him to win."

Interestingly, Messi now has eight goals in 21 World Cup games (across five editions), the same as late Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi urged not to retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to Albion TV, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shared his thoughts about Lionel Messi's international future following the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"We don't want him to leave the national team. He's very important for us, for the country. So hopefully, he is not (retiring). It's better not to think about him leaving the national team."

Argentina's leading goalscorer with 93 goals in 167 appearances is next set to be in action in his team's third and final 2022 FIFA World Cup group clash against Poland on Wednesday (November 30).

Argentina need a win to be sure of reaching the knockouts, but a draw would also suffice if Saudi Arabia do not beat Mexico in the other game. A loss will knock out La Albiceleste from the competition.

