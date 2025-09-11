"He just didn't have to say those things" - When Lionel Messi called out Barcelona president Joan Laporta for comments after exit from club

Argentina legend Lionel Messi called out Barcelona president Joan Laporta in 2021 for his interview about the shock exit from Camp Nou. The Spaniard had claimed that he wanted Messi to stay and play for free instead of leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to SPORT, Messi revealed that he was never asked to play for free by Barcelona and was hurt by the comments made by Laporta. He added that all terms were agreed over a new deal as the club proposed, including a 50% wage cut, as he wanted to stay and help the club in every possible way. He said:

"The truth is that, as I explained when I left, I did everything possible to stay. I was never asked to play for free. I was asked to pay my salary with fifty percent. I did that without any problem. That's how I wanted to help Barcelona. It was my and my family's desire to stay in Barcelona.

"The president's words were really not okay. They hurt me. It felt like Laporta took the ball from me but then didn't know what to do with it. He just didn't have to say those things. Now people may think I've caused doubt. I don't deserve that."

Barcelona were unable to renew the contract as it exceeded the financial limits set by LaLiga. The Catalan club's financial struggles led to Lionel Messi leaving the club and moving to Paris Saint-Germain, where he stayed for two seasons.

Lionel Messi admitted he wanted to make Barcelona return

Lionel Messi admitted in the same SPORT interview that he would like to return to Barcelona in the future to help the club. He hinted that his time as a player at Camp Nou, saying that he would like to be the Technical Director on his return. He said:

"I've always said I'd like to come back and help the club in any way I could. I want to be useful, to help. So that it goes well with Barcelona. I think it would be nice to be technical director, but I'm not sure if I can get that role and if I can get it at Barca. But if there's an opportunity, I'm definitely open to it. I love Barcelona, really hope the club gets healthy again and continues to be one of the best in the world."

Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023, after holding talks with Barcelona and learning that they were still struggling financially. He remains in talks over a new deal at the MLS club.

